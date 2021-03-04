OWOSSO — A fast start proved to be the winning formula for Corunna during its clash Wednesday with host Owosso, as the Cavaliers won six of the first seven bouts en route to a 54-30 victory.
Corunna evened its Flint Metro League Stars Division record to 2-2, while the Trojans fell to 0-4.
“It means a lot to us because we’ve worked hard for that,” said Corunna 119-pounder Gabe Serbus, who went 3-0 with two pins and is now 11-1 overall. “I’ve set some goals for myself and that is to make it through districts, make it to team regionals — and I made another goal, to make it to states. We’re pushing more and more and we’re getting better and better.”
The Cavaliers finished 2-1 on the night, also downing Flushing 57-18, but losing to Fenton 51-27.
Corunna junior D’Angelo Campos, currently ranked ninth in the state by Michigan Grappler, improved to 12-0 and highlighted his night with a 7-0 win over Kendra Ryan of Fenton.
“That was against a girl who was ranked No. 5 at 103,” Campos said. “My goal is to be undefeated by the time we hit districts and regionals.”
The Trojans, meanwhile went 1-2 Wednesday, collecting a 49-24 win over Flushing but losing 61-9 to Fenton. Both Flushing and Fenton are in the bigger Stripes Division of the Flint Metro League.
Corunna got 3-0 nights from Aidan Buckley (215 pounds), Campos (112) and Serbus. They won nine of the 14 bouts against Owosso.
Owosso took a 6-0 lead after 189-pounder Damon Burdick’s 1 minute, 27-second pin of Corunna’s Dakota Richardson.
Cavalier 215-pounder Buckley pinned Elijah Voss in 52 seconds to square the score. At 285, Zachary Worthington pinned Chris Ott in 3:15 and 103-pounder Joaquin Campos pinned Owen Ott in 3:08. Corunna extended the leaded to 36-6 as D’Angelo Campos (112), Serbus and Dustin Palethorpe (125) all won unopposed.
Owosso battled back to within 36-24 as Peyton Frederick and Avynn Dilts won unopposed at 130 and 135, respectively, and Taylor Lange pinned Cooper Smith in 1:12.
Corunna won the next two bouts by pin. Deckland Davis topped Mason Brecht in 2:42 and Xavier Anderson pinned Tyler Hufnagel in 1:38.
At 160, Bryce Johnston of Owosso earned the biggest applause from the home crowd, overcoming an 8-2 deficit to pin Colin Lavery in 3:54.
“He showed a lot of heart and that was definitely the highlight and that’s what I ask from the kids — put your heart in it for six minutes and he did,” first-year Owosso coach Curran Jacobs said. “And we showed that. We have a young team.”
However, Jason Krause finished the win with a 2:28 pin of Logan Woodbury at 171. Corunna coach Dave Wibert his team is looking stronger with each meet.
“This is our third week of competition,” Wibert said. “We had a 10-day hiatus earlier in the season.”
Frederick went 3-0 for Owosso and now stands 10-2 on the season. Frederick had two decision wins and an unopposed win at 130.
Ott, a junior heavyweight who went unbeaten at the junior varsity level last season, is one of Owosso’s captains this season. Ott was 2-1 on the night along with teammates Johnston, Burdick and Taylor Lange (140).
“Honestly it is just watching how much our team has grown since the beginning of the season until now,” said Ott, who is now 8-3 overall. “If you look at our kids now, compared to the beginning of the season, they know what’s going on and they look so much better.”
