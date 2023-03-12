Longoria key leader during O-E’s historic hoop season

By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
ELSIE — Leaders come in all shapes, sizes and roles. Golden boy quarterbacks, slick-fielding shortstops and sure-handed goalies are equally capable of wearing the captain mantel.
For the Ovid-Elsie girls basketball team, Kiah Longoria has been a key senior leader, helping her squad capture its first regional girls hoop championship in 39 years Thursday — all while averaging just 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
A four-year varsity player, Longoria — this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week — is a 5-foot-5 starting guard and one of the team’s defensive ringleaders.
Defense is always important, but the Marauders are especially reliant on stopping power, as they showed in their regional final win over Dansville Thursday.
Ovid-Elsie held the Aggies — who entered the contest ranked sixth in Division 3 by the Associated Press — to 12 points across four quarters in a dominant 23-point win.
Dansville was limited to 14% shooting and missed all 14 of its 3-point attempts.
Longoria was integral to this smothering effort, and also chipped in with six points and four assists on offense.
Longoria takes pride in being in her captain’s role, knowing that, despite not generally putting up especially flashy stats — with its defense-first philosophy, Ovid-Elsie doesn’t get in a lot of high-scoring games, and Ava Bates, Evalyn Cole and Braeden Tokar each factor a bit more prominently on offense — she’s helped make this Marauder squad one to remember.
“My biggest role that I feel is like being a leader on the team, especially being a senior captain,” Longoria said. “I’ve been elected captain twice now and that just makes me feel like my team expects me to be a leader. So obviously first, I try to be a good leader and then second, I’m more of a defensive player. I try not to be selfish when it comes to offense because I feel that everyone should have their chance to score.”
“That’s the one thing about Kiah — she provides great leadership,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “She’s very vocal and she’s not afraid to express her opinion. You know, she’ll come talk to me about things that she sees and things that are going on with the team. So she’s been, just a great role model in terms of leadership.
“She’s the kid who we typically put on their (the opponent’s) best player,” Cunningham continued. “So she’s been kind of our defensive stopper. … She’s always the one that we’re counting on to hold that other guard down in scoring. She did that Tuesday night (during a 37-34 win over Grass Lake in the regional semifinals) and also had some key baskets for us or makes a great play defensively.”
Against Grass Lake, it was Longoria who, in the game’s final seconds, got in the grill of Warrior guard Kate Starkey to contest a game-tying 3-point attempt which ended up an airball.
“We always say, offense it will come. Shots will fall but defense, that’s where you win games,” Longoria said.
Defense aside, Ovid-Elsie’s success this season has been due to staying in the moment and focusing on the things it can control, Longoria says.
“Honestly, our goals are just like, show up and play every single night,” she said. “We don’t want to take any of these chances for granted. We just have to show up and give it our all, every single night that we get to go out and play.”
Maintaining this attitude will be key as the Marauders (22-4) head into their state quarterfinal matchup with No. 3 Blissfield (25-1) at Springport Tuesday.
Longoria has suffered through some injuries in her career but has continued has always fought her way back to the court.
“The last two years,” Cunningham said. “Kiah, at Montrose got a concussion and missed six league games and against Mt. Morris, she had an upper leg contusion and missed four league games. So some injuries have taken her out of it but she’s a great player for us and word is going to get out that she made second-team all-league this year.”
In addition to basketball, Longoria has played two years of varsity soccer as well as one year of track and field at Ovid-Elsie.
The senior plans to attend Central Michigan University and plans to study early education.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and maintains a 3.9 grade point average.
