CORUNNA — Caleb Stahr, a Corunna senior, has been a captain in three sports for the Cavaliers — basketball, baseball and tennis — and he made his final home court basketball game a memorable one.
Stahr, this week’s Argus-Press Athlete of the Week, tied a career high with 17 points, including three 3-pointers as Corunna downed Owosso, 63-25, Tuesday on Senior Night.
The 6-foot guard ignited the Cavaliers’ key 23-5 run in the second quarter with 10 of his points.
Stahr, taken out with a few minutes left, went to halfcourt and kissed the floor, then hugged Cavalier coach Rocky Buscemi and exchanged smiles.
The 17-point effort tied the 17 points Stahr put up against Clio earlier this month. But the Owosso game was one he’ll cherish for a long time, he said.
“Probably the win over Owosso was my highlight,” Stahr said. “Not even the points. It was the team. How we played, how we competed and how we showed up.”
Corunna takes a 12-4 record into the Division 2 district tournament at Lake Fenton this week. The Cavaliers, the top seed, open the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s Owosso (0-13) vs. Durand (6-8) game.
“The goal is definitely to win the district,” Stahr said. “It’s a very winnable district. You have six teams that are all going to play hard. We’re coming in as a 1 seed so we just have to prove that our record is what it is because we’re good.”
Buscemi said Stahr brings an abundance of talent on both ends of the floor.
“He does his job on the defensive end and he stretches the floor offensively for us,” Buscemi said. “When he’s knocking shots down, you have to be out guarding him, which opens up the lanes for other guys to drive.”
Added Stahr, “To me, I think it’s just the ability to make my shots. Last year was pretty difficult because I started the year pretty hot. And I cooled off the second half, really frustrating. Coming into this season, I knew I was a big part of what we wanted to do here. Whatever I can do. Probably my biggest strength is just my physicality, playing good defense, being strong with the ball and strong on my rebounds. As long as I’m playing physical and making sure the other guys, across the board from us, are having a tough night, that’s about all I want to do.”
Stahr — a three-year player — is averaging 9.1 points per game and ranks second in 3-pointers with 23. He’s averaged 11 over the past five games.
Stahr said Mieske, averaging 16.1 points, four steals and four assists per game, and Socia, averaging 13 points per game, along with four assists and three steals, have been the biggest catalysts for the squad.
“Cole and Carson really give us a lot in terms of guard play,” Stahr said. “I think our biggest strength is how hard we play. When we come out, we bring the intensity and we play for each other. We’re playing for our brothers, basically.”
Stahr has also played a big role, said Buscemi, adding that more than anything, it’s Stahr’s positive energy that rubs off on other players.
“He’s just full of positive energy,” Buscemi said of Stahr. “It doesn’t matter what happens — good or bad — he’s always got something positive to say. He’s one of those guys, as a coach, it’s just really hard to be mad at. Even when you really get on him, he keeps it light, so to speak. He doesn’t take anything personally.”
Buscemi said Stahr is a “behind the scenes” leader for his younger players.
“Carson (Socia) is a really quiet, leader-by-example kind of guy,” Buscemi said. “Caleb is like a behind-the-scenes guy. I’ve seen him pull young guys aside and talk to them and give them that one-on-one. The neat dynamic that he brings is that he’s almost like that assistant coach to pull the guy aside. It’s like I can be the bad cop and he’s kind of like my good cop.”
Stahr also starred in baseball and tennis at Corunna.
As a sophomore middle infielder and pitcher, Stahr captured first-team honors in the GAC Red Division, batting .339 with 39 hits. He stole 10 bases and scored 14 runs.
“I was moved up as a freshman for districts, we lost to Fowleville and my sophomore year we lost to Alma,” Stahr said. “Last year, we obviously didn’t have a season with COVID. But this year, we have a really strong group of guys coming in there and we feel we can make a run.”
Stahr, in fact, will play baseball at Mott Community College next year.
He said a 2-1 victory over Owosso his sophomore year in the pre-districts was a highlight. Corunna mustered two hits and Stahr had one of them — a bunt single.
“We came out there with a win,” Stahr said.
Stahr also played No. 1 singles the past two seasons for the boys tennis team. He said his record this past fall “was right around .500.
“The regionals, my senior year, was probably my highlight when I had to play a kid from Lansing Christian,” Stahr said. “That was probably the best match I’d played all year. It was just really fun competing against that kid.”
Stahr plans to major in biology at Mott and he maintains a 3.75 GPA at Corunna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.