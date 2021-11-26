Owosso alumna Megan Vondrasek won her weight class Saturday at the Albion College Women’s Invitational.
The sophomore wrestler picked up three pins and a technical fall to win the 155-pound weight class.
WRESTLING
Jerry Hall IV (Byron) and Kody Krupp (New Lothrop), Olivet College — Krupp picked up a forfeit win Saturday against Mount Union as the Comets split four matches at the Olivet Duals. Krupp lost twice at 184 points against Ohio Northern and Grand Valley State.
Hall lost his only match at 157 pounds, falling 7-5 to Ohio Northern’s Shaun Wagner.
Jacob Spiess, Cleary University (Perry) — Spiess went 2-2 at the Albion College Men’s Invitational Saturday at 285 pounds.
Jordan Rodriguez, Lake Erie College (Chesaning) — Rodriguez lost 17-1 to St. Cloud State’s Paxton Creese in a dual meet Saturday.
Jacob Orweller, Siena Heights (Perry) — Orweller won by decision, fall and technical fall at the Albion Invitational. He was eliminated in the fourth round of the 149-pound consolation bracket.
Colton Blaha, Michigan State (Owosso) — Blaha lost his first two matches at the Navy Classic Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach — Annese’s club found out its second-round opponent in the NCAA Division II playoffs Saturday as Grand Valley State beat Lindenwood 20-3. The top ranked Bulldogs will host the Lakers this Saturday; the teams met Oct. 16, with Ferris winning 35-28 thanks in part to three GVSU turnovers.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had 2 points in nine minutes Nov. 17 in a 71-62 win over Cornerstone. He shot 0-for-1 from the floor in three minutes of action in a 71-69 loss Saturday to Northwestern Ohio.
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage had two points and two assists Nov. 17 in an 82-81 loss to Aquinas. He had three assists in an 86-78 win over Lourdes Saturday, then had three rebounds and two steals in Tuesday’s 82-59 victory against Michigan-Dearborn.
Cole Mieske, Alma College (Corunna) — Mieske played five minutes and missed a pair of 3-pointers Tuesday in a 94-54 loss to Elmhurst (Illinois) College.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — Mitchell’s Dutchmen beat Benedictine (Illinois) 72-63 Saturday to improve to 2-1.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Makayla Clement, Adrian College (Byron) — Clement scored 12 points with three rebounds and two assists Nov. 17 in Adrian’s 82-64 loss to Oberlin College. She had eight points and two rebounds Saturday in a 72-53 loss to Manchester, then had eight points and five boards Tuesday in a 64-47 loss to Siena Heights. She started all three games.
Gracie Nowak, Mid Michigan College (Morrice) — Nowak played 36 minutes and scored four points with two rebounds, two steals and two assists Saturday in a 72-64 loss to Schoolcraft. She had five rebounds, five assists and three steals Tuesday in a 61-53 victory over Alpena.
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton saw limited action Nov. 17 against Lourdes and Tuesday against Aquinas.
Karissa Ferry, Grand Rapids CC (Chesaning) — Ferry had four points and four rebounds in a 61-41 loss to the Hope College JV team Tuesday.
BOWLING
Zoe McDowell, Cleary University (Byron) — McDowell had a five-game series of 796 (158-201-114-143-180) and finished 50th at the Bowling Green Falcon Classic Saturday.
Mikayla Kelly, Spring Arbor (Ovid-Elsie) — Kelley was fifth overall at the Falcon Classic in the JV competition with a 900 series (151-162-233-161-193).
