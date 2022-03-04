MORRICE — If Byron senior guard Justin Frye was feeling any pressure, he wasn’t showing it.
After Morrice tied the score 44-all with a Brandon Buchanan free throw with 11.4 seconds left, it was Frye’s turn to break the tie.
He did much more than that.
Frye stepped to the free throw line four times inside the final 4.6 seconds, nailing all four free throws as Byron gutted out a 48-44 victory over Morrice Thursday night on the road.
”I just knew I was going to make them — just like in practice,” Frye said. “I just wanted to seal the game up. I was able to do that.”
Frye finished with a team-high 18 points with 11 coming in the second half as Byron improved to 6-12 with the non-conference victory. Frye also had three rebounds and two blocks, finishing 5 of 6 from the line.
Mitchell Morrow scored nine points for the Eagles — on three 3-pointers in the third quarter — and James Miller scored eight of his nine points in the final eight minutes. Miller also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Trevor Ritter scored six points for Byron while Caden Aldrich pulled down seven rebounds with four points.
Six of Morrice’s eight players are seniors and they were playing their final home games of their careers. Senior point guard Aaron Davis scored a team-high 17 points and shot 4-for-4 from the free throw lines. Junior Drew McGowan scored 10 points and also shot 4-for-4 from the line with six rebounds.
Senior Todd Nanasy scored six points with a pair of 3-pointers. Jonah Mosher had eight rebounds and Brett McGowan had seven rebounds and four points.
Morrice, finishing 8-12 for the regular season, went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw lines in the first half while building a 22-15 halftime cushion.
Morrice coach Brad Long said his team just came up one made shot away from a win.
“It’s a tough loss for the seniors,” Long said. “I know we battled hard and some things didn’t bounce our way. Aaron played well for us. We didn’t shoot the ball real well — but they play hard every time they come out for me.”
It was 44-all when Frye went to the line to try and break the tie. He made the free throw but had to wait through a timeout to try and make it a two-point lead. He made another free throw.
Morrice’s Nanasy then launched a 3-point attempt from the corner but it rimmed out with 3.5 seconds left.
Frye again went to the line, sinking two more free throws with 2.8 seconds left, wrapping up the hard-fought win.
Byron found itself down 22-15 at halftime after Morrice went on a 16-4 second-quarter run. Nanasy’s second 3-pointer of the quarter, with 30 seconds left in the half, made it a seven-point margin for Morrice.
Davis scored a runner with 6:30 left in the third and the Orioles held their biggest lead of the night, 24-15.
But Morrow scored all nine of his points in the third quarter. Frye added five points in the frame, including his third 3-pointer of the night, and Trevor Ritter made two free throws as the Eagles pulled to within two after three quarters, 33-31.
Miller, a Byron senior, said Byron’s 16-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter gave the team a boost going into the fourth quarter.
“Things didn’t happen for us the first couple of quarters but then the fourth quarter was better and we played together as a team a lot better,” Miller said. “Mitchell (Morrow) hit a couple of three’s to get us back in the game and that really got us going.”
Byron — which was coming off a double-overtime 54-49 victory over LakeVille in which Miller scored 27 points with 10 rebounds — will conclude its regular season campaign at home tonight vs. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Academy (6-11).
Morrice now turns its attention to the district tournament. The Orioles open with Monday’s 5:30 p.m. clash vs. Portland St. Patrick (2-17) at Fowler High School in the Division 4 tournament.
BYRON SCORING: Justin Frye 5 5-6 18, James Miller 3 3-5 9, Trevor Ritter 2 2-2 6, Caden Aldrich 1 2-6 4, Nathan Erdman 1 0-0 2, Mitchell Morrow 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 12-19 48.
MORRICE SCORING: Aaron Davis 6 4-4 17, Luke Dutcher 0 2-2 2, Jonah Mosher 1 0-1 2, Travis Farrow 1 0-0 2, Drew McGowan 3 4-4 10, Brandon Buchanan 0 1-3 1, Todd Nanasy 2 0-0 6, Brett McGowan 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-14 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.