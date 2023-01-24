PERRY — A major disadvantage in outside shooting doomed Perry in its Monday night matchup against Lansing Christian. The Pilgrims were plus-seven in the 3-pointer columne and limited the Ramblers to single digits in each quarter en route to a 50-27 victory.
Lansing Christian sophomore guard Sophie Hazelton scored 14 points with four 3-pointers. Lydia Brogan added 11 points for the Pilgrims, who improved to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
The visitors — winning for the third straight time — led 11-5, 26-11 and 36-20 after each of the first three quarters as the Ramblers fell to 3-11 and 1-6 in the GLAC.
Senior Sydney Rose and junior Zenna Leitelt each scored seven points for the Ramblers. Albri Larner and Abigail Cochrane each added five points.
It was Perry’s third straight loss and eighth loss in the last nine games.
Perry head coach Lindsay Kadletz was not available for comment after the game nor did she return an email request for a comment.
Rose, when asked to comment after the game, said that turnovers plagued the Ramblers’ hopes of coming back from the early deficit.
“We just have to don’t give up,” Rose said. “We’re averaging about 20 turnovers per game and we’re trying to get it less than that.”
Perry was limited to field goal makes from Neela Willson and Albri Larner in the first quarter. Allyson Lampron made one of two free throws in the quarter. In the second quarter, Cochrane made four of five free throw attempts and Leitelt scored a bucket but Larner’s long shot, just inside halfcourt, which went in was discounted after it was ruled the shot was unleashed after the halftime buzzer sounded.
Rose scored all seven of her points in the second half including five in the fourth quarter. Leitelt added five of her points in the second half.
PERRY SCORING: Sydney Rose 3 1-2 7, Addyson Lampron 0 1-2 1, Albri Larner 2 1-2 5, Neela Willson 1 0-0 2, Zenna Leitelt 3 1-2 7, Abigail Cochrane 0 5-9 5. Totals 9 9-17 27.
LANSING CHRISTIAN SCORING: Audra Usiak 0 2-4 2, Maddie Crawford 3 0-0 6, Ava Waldron 1 2-2 5, Sophie Hazelton 5 0-4 14, Ava Mustapha 3 1-2 8, Grace Sullivan 0 4-4 4, Lydia Brogan 4 2-3 11. Totals 16 11-19 50.
