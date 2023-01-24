PERRY — A major disadvantage in outside shooting doomed Perry in its Monday night matchup against Lansing Christian. The Pilgrims were plus-seven in the 3-pointer columne and limited the Ramblers to single digits in each quarter en route to a 50-27 victory.

Lansing Christian sophomore guard Sophie Hazelton scored 14 points with four 3-pointers. Lydia Brogan added 11 points for the Pilgrims, who improved to 7-8 overall and 4-3 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.