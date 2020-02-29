FENTON — Corunna had six top three finishes and placed third in the final standings after the third and final day of the Flint Metro League Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday.
The Cavaliers scored 337 points and trailed only first-place Fenton (582) and runner-up Swartz Creek/Flushing (374).
Placing second for Corunna were Xavier Staubs (50-yard freestyle, 23.49 seconds), Ayden Henry (500 freestyle, 5:39.67) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Staubs, Dante Dunkin, Fisher Morris and Grant Kerry (1:40.05).
Finishing third for the Cavaliers were Kerry (50 free, 24.00), Morris (diving), and the 400 free relay team of Henry, Staubs, Morris and Kerry (3:50.05).
Owosso finished fifth with 139 points.
The Trojans placed fifth in the 200 medley relay thanks to Liam McGraw, Evan Livingston, Bryan Hathaway and John Kulhanek (2:14.28).
Owosso was sixth in the 400 free relay with Nathan Gute, Brennen Baran, Jacob Hall and Alex Binger swimming 4:06.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.