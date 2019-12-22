MARQUETTE — New Lothrop placed second at the Marquette challenge, Saturday.
Hornets won several weight classes at the event. Isiah Pasik (8-0) won the 285-pound class, Camden Orr (7-1) won at 215 and Justin Carnahan (8-0) won at 189. New Lothrop also had a second place finisher, Logan Wolford, who did so at 135.
Gaylord finished first at the event.
Chesaning takes first
CHESANING — The Indians finished in first place at a quad match they hosted Wednesday.
Chesaning defeated Corunna 54-30 and Fenton 51-18 to finish 2-0 on the evening.
“I am super proud of our performance tonight,” said Chesaning coach Jeremy Reiber. “The team has been working really hard. We are young with only two seniors on the roster.”
