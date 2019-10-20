NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s volleyball team broke even at their own tournament Saturday, finishing 2-2 on the day.
The Hornets went 2-1 in pool play before losing to Grand Rapids Catholic Central 16-25, 20-25 in the first round of the Gold Division bracket.
Even with the first round exit, Hornets’ heach coach Rondalee Beardslee was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I thought overall we played well,” Beardslee said postgame. “Offensively we were able to get up and put balls away when we needed to. We’re not a very tall team and that’s a hard thing to do when you’ve got girls who are six feet tall on the other net.”
Beardslee also praised the competition at the invitational.
“There was a lot of top teams here for us,” Beardslee said. “This is the closest we’ll get to replicating district play.”
Ultimately Beardslee said her team got some good takeaways from this tournament.
“Any time we can stay aggressive and continue to improve is going to help us in the long run—so this tournament will help get us ready to play those top competition schools (in the postseason).”
New Lothrop’s stats were not available at press time.
Durand finished 1-2-1 on the day.
The Railroaders started the day off with a 25-20 win over Reese but lost the next set 16-25 resulting in a split.
The Railroaders followed that with a loss to Forrest Hills Northern 15-25, 20-25. They ended pool play on a high note, however, with a 25-16, 25-22 win over Flint Carman-Ainsworth.
In bracket play Charyl Stockwell Academy defeated Durand, 25-6, 25-7.
Maddie McMillin totaled for 11 kills, four aces and 14 digs on the day. Goldyn Graham added 14 assists on offense.
On the defensive side, Durand’s Alivia Gilson had 35 digs and MacKenzie Pancheck recorded two blocks.
Durand’s coach Cassandra Maynard commended her team’s effort on the court.
“We played really hard and we up against some solid competition,” Maynard said. “The girls played well and fought until the finish.”
