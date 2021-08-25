PERRY — Senior Jana L’Esperance shot a medalist round of 51 Tuesday and Byron defeated Perry, 228-253, at Glenbrier Golf Course.
Lily Miller shot 57 for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Durand shot 58 and Zoe Curtis carded a 62.
Perry’s Jackie Mattison shot 60. Neela Willson and Sydney Rose each fired 64. Shani Walasek and Addy Lampron each carded 65.
