ORTONVILLE — The Owosso girls cross country team captured four of the top 14 spots at Wednesday’s second Flint Metro League jamboree, running second in the team standings.
Owosso scored 75 points, trailing only Fenton, which totaled 38 at Brandon Township Park.
Freshman Josie Jenkinson led the Trojans by running fifth in 20 minutes, 17.90 seconds. Libby Summerland ran eighth (20:43.7), while Julionna West was 11th (21:08.6). Emma Johnson (14th, 21:16.20) and Claire Agnew (41st, 22:58.5) completed Owosso’s scoring.
Corunna did not have an official team score, but got a personal-best time by freshman Hayven Thiel (13th, 21:15.90). Emma Bruckman was 32nd (22:33.9) and Iley Doyle ran 65th (26:40.9).
Ashley Sobczynski of Holly won in 19:15.60.
Laingsburg girls fourth
PEWAMO — The Laingsburg girls ran fourth out of 11 schools at Wednesday’s Pewamo-Westphalia Invitational at Huckleberry Creek Golf Course.
Laingsburg freshman Emily Rathka raced 14th in 21:53.4.
The Wolfpack, scoring 124 points, trailed Pewamo-Westphalia (38), Haslett (72) and Fowler (104).
Laingsburg’s Evelyn Logghe finished 23rd (22:44.0) ahead of teammates Emma Kribs (27th, 23:03.7), Dakota Ballard (34th, 23:26.8) and Addison Rusz (35th, 23:27.8).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Corunna eighth, Owosso 10th
ORTONVILLE — The Corunna boys finished eighth at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League jamboree, while Owosso took 10th.
Jack Smith of Owosso placed 27th in 18:15.78. Corunna’s Kalon Boilore was 30th in 18:26.94.
Winning the race was Kyle Eberhard of Linden, who covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:26.61.
Corunna, which scored 180 points, also featured Kenny Evans (31st, 18:28.45), Logan Roka (34th, 18:42.30), Nicholas Strauch (40th, 19:15.05) and Jaxon Strauch (45th, 19:29.96).
Owosso, totaling 283 points, also got points from Corey Gates (44th, 19:25.07), Sam Perry (69th, 21:32.32), Zachary Wieler (71st, 21:55.38) and Charlie Agnew (72nd, 21:57.87).
Laingsburg takes eighth
PEWAMO — Nolan Gregg ran 15th in 18:36.5 and the Laingsburg boys cross country team finished eighth out of 10 teams at Wednesday’s Pewamo-Westphalia Invitational.
The Wolfpack scored 169 points. P-W was first with 48. Dansville was second with 81.
Laingsburg’s other scorers were Felix Ramirez (28th, 19:52.5), Aden Baynes (40th, 20:57.3), Sawyer Shastal (47th, 21:23.6) and James Pratt (54th, 21:48.5).
Collin Farmer of P-W was first in 16:29.0.
