Trojan girls defeat rival Corunna for first time since 2013

OWOSSO — The Owosso girls basketball team heaved a gorilla off its back on Friday night, logging its first win over rival Corunna in 10 years by a score of 43-25.
The Trojans were celebrating senior night, but with just a single senior — Lily Usher, who finished with four points — it was youth that led them past the Cavaliers.
Freshman point guard Danica Dwyer was the game’s high scorer, finishing with 16 points, while setting her teammates up with six assists and logging three steals.
Her accomplices in victory included Reese Thayer (nine points), Skotti Ball-Duley (seven points, four rebounds), Lexi Hemker (three points, five rebounds) and Peyton Spicer (two points, five rebounds).
The game began with something of a ceremonial sendoff for Corunna standout Sydnie Gillett. The Cavalier senior suffered the third serious knee injury of her career earlier this week. She received the ball following the opening tip before coming off the court for good.
The early portion of the actual game was a bit of a rockfight, with neither squad succeeded in prying the lid off the basket. Owosso ended the period up four at 7-3.
The Trojans were able to find a bit of offense after that, however, putting up 14, 11 and 11 in the remaining three quarters.
Corunna managed 11 points total after halftime.
The Cavaliers were paced by Kira Patrick and Jorja Napier, each of whom finished with eight points.
With the win, Owosso improves its season record to 9-5 overall and 3-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Corunna falls to 7-7 (2-4 Flint Metro).
DURAND 41, LAKEVILLE 24
DURAND — Durand won its sixth in a row on Friday, outpacing Mid-Michigan Activities Conference foe Otisville LakeVille, 41-24, thanks in large part to senior guard Jordyn Lawrence’s 21 points.
The game was more competitive than the final score would indicate. LakeVille played the Railroaders tough on a quarter-to-quarter basis until Durand was able to pull away with a 14-5 advantage in closing time.
Lawrence’s backcourt mate Izzy Konesny was Durand’s second-highest scorer. She finished with nine points.
Durand improves to 10-5 (6-3 MMAC) on the year with the win.
NEW LOTHROP 55, BYRON 29
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop hosted and toasted the Byron Eagles on Friday night, running out to a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and never looking back en route to an eventual 55-29 victory.
All nine Hornets scored, with three — Izzy Heslip (11), Kelsey Kohlmann (11) and Marissa Rombach (10) — reaching double defense.
Rombach had a solid all-round night. She finished with eight steals, seven rebounds and four assists.
Jaclyn Aldrich led Bryon with nine points. She shared the team lead in rebounds with Jordan Huhn. Each had five.
The win gives New Lothrop a record of 8-4 (6-2 MMAC). The Eagles remain winless in league play at 0-9. They are 3-11 overall.
CHESANING 48, MONTROSE 45
CHESANING — Chesaning broke a six game losing streak on Friday, squeaking out a home win over Montrose, 48-45.
The win improves Chesaning’s record to 5-8 (3-5 MMAC). No other information was available at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CORUNNA 81, OWOSSO 48
OWOSSO — Brevin Boilore scored 35 points with nine 3-pointers as Corunna defeated Owosso, 81-48 Friday.
The Cavaliers rose to 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Wyatt Bower added 20 points, four assists and four steals for the Cavaliers, who won for the fourth straight game. Braylon Socia scored 10 points with eight rebounds and five assists.
Andrew Lewis scored 16 points with five rebounds for Owosso on Senior Night. Santi Aguirre added eight points and Nathan Parsons scored seven for the Trojans, now 0-14 and 0-6 in league play.
LAINGSBURG 79, SARANAC 44
SARANAC — Zander Woodruff scored 34 points and No. 2 ranked Laingsburg remained unbeaten with a 79-44 victory over Saranac Friday.
The Wolfpack (12-0 overall, 7-0 CMAC) got 12 points from Luke Snyder. Jacob Essenberg scored 10 points and Ty Randall scored eight.
Saranac slipped to 1-10 and 0-7 in the CMAC.
OVID-ELSIE 71, MT. MORRIS 56
MT. MORRIS — Logan Thompson scored 25 points with two steals and two assists and Clay Wittenberg and Tryce Tokar also reached double figures as Ovid-Elsie downed Mt. Morris, 71-56, Friday.
Wittenberg scored 14 points with 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals while Tokar had 12 points, five steals and four rebounds. The Marauders (11-1 overall, 9-1 MMAC) stayed in a three-way tie for first with Chesaning and Durand in the MMAC. Braxton Stenger had six points, six rebounds and six steals.
Mt. Morris fell to 6-6 and 4-6 in league play.
DURAND 83, LAKEVILLE 40
DURAND — Durand rose to 12-2 overall and 9-1 in the MMAC by routing LakeVille 83-40 Friday.
Gabe Lynn scored 20 points with 14 rebounds, five steals and six assists. It was his sixth double-double of the season. Markell Tate followed with 12 points, three assists, three blocks and four rebounds. Austin Kelley and Kwin Knapp each scored 10 points. Kelley added eight rebounds, five assists and two seals.
Durand reached 12 wins for only the third time since the 1987-88 season.
LakeVille fell to 0-13 and 0-10.
CHESANING 73, MONTROSE 34
CHESANING — Chesaning surged to 13-3 overall and 9-1 in the MMAC by pummeling Montrose 73-34 Friday.
Mason Struck had 17 points, four rebounds and two steals for the Indians while Evan List added 16 points and three steals and Reese Greenfelder had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lucas Powell supplied seven points and four assists.
Montrose fell to 7-7 and 3-7.
NEW LOTHROP 64, BYRON 30
NEW LOTHROP — Ty Kohlmann scored 25 points and New Lothrop defeated Byron, 64-30, Friday.
The Hornets, now 5-7 overall and 4-6 in the MMAC, got nine points apiece from Ryan Heslip and Ethan Birchmeier. Alex Henige and Jaden Curry each dropped in six points.
Byron was topped by Trevor Ritter’s 14 points.
