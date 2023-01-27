Trojan girls defeat rival Corunna for first time since 2013

Owosso guard Danica Dwyer scoots around a pick set by teammate Peyton Spicer during the first half of the Trojans’ win over Corunna Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — The Owosso girls basketball team heaved a gorilla off its back on Friday night, logging its first win over rival Corunna in 10 years by a score of 43-25.

The Trojans were celebrating senior night, but with just a single senior — Lily Usher, who finished with four points — it was youth that led them past the Cavaliers.

