Laingsburg product Georgia Hill started and scored a team-high 18 points Saturday to pace Lansing Community College’s women’s basketball team past Ancilla College, 57-56.
Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), had one assist for the Stars in the game. Hill added four rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Hill started again Wednesday, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds in a 72-54 loss to Mid Michigan College. Witt had five points.
LCC played Lake Michigan College Monday, but there were no stats on the athletic department’s website.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Maddie Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier had three rebounds in a 74-49 loss Jan. 24 to Concordia-Nebraska. She had four points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist the next day in a 76-63 victory over Concordia-Chicago. Finally, she had two points, five assists, two steals and two rebounds in Wednesday’s 79-59 loss to Lawrence Tech. She started all three games.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Clough had two points and a rebound in Saturday’s 70-69 loss to Kellogg Community College. She had one rebound in Monday’s 96-76 rout of Glen Oaks Community College.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Cournna) — Tuller had eight points and four steals for the Pioneers in a 62-52 win Saturday against Alpena Community College.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had a big game off the bench, but it wasn’t enough Saturday as Michigan-Dearborn fell 65-64 to Cornerstone. Mignault had 16 points, four rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes. He was held scoreless in the Wolverines’ next game Wednesday, a 92-79 loss to Rochester College.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage started and scored seven points with three assists and two rebounds in Saturday’s 81-74 overtime win over Lawrence Tech. He also started Wednesday and scored eight points in a 71-69 double-overtime loss to Lourdes. LePage made a baseline jumper in the second OT to give the Saints the lead, but Lourdes went on a 6-0 run to retake the lead for good.
Mitchel Skym, Lansing CC (Corunna) — Skym had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist in Saturday’s 94-86 loss to Ancilla. He went scoreless in eight minutes Wednesday during a 78-70 win over Mid Michigan. Like the women’s team, the Stars also played Lake Michigan Monday, but no stats were entered for LCC.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brandon Keys (Chesaning) and Lexi Mort (Corunna), Saginaw Valley State— Keys finished fifth in the long jump (6.68 meters) at the Jet’s Pizza Invitational at SVSU Jan. 24-25. He also took part in the 200 dash, finishing 23rd in the preliminaries. Mort finished seventh in the 60-meter hurdles (9.56 seconds).
Myah Kelly, Davenport University (Corunna) — Kelly took 13th in the pole vault (3.27 meters) at SVSU.
Brady Fraiser, Albion College (Chesaning) — Frasier had a busy day, Jan. 24, competing in four events at the Larry Cole Invitational at Ohio Northern University. He helped the 200-meter relay team finish third (1:35.36) and was on the ninth-place 1,600 relay team (3:46.95). Frasier also finished 28th in the 200-meter dash (24.51 seconds) and placed 27th in the 60-meter dash preliminaries.
Hunter Berecz and Jessica Marvin, Northwood University (Byron) — Berecz took fifth in two throwing events Jan. 24-25 at the Gladstein Invitational in Indiana. He tossed the shot put 52 feet, 5 1/4 inches and the weight throw 50-91/4. Marvin was ninth in the weight throw (53-93/4).
Ryan Schwab, Detroit Mercy (Corunna) — Schwab finished the 3,000 run in 38th (9:27.2) Saturday at Eastern Michigan’s Can-Am International meet.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher played one minute Wednesday in a 93-81 win over Concordia.
WRESTLING
Cole Hersch, Olivet College (New Lothrop) — Hersch picked up a 9-2 decision victory at 157 pounds Jan. 23 in a dual meet with Alma College, which the Comets won 24-13. Alma’s Gus Richter (Durand) fell 12-3 to Olivet’s Trevor Piggett at 197 pounds.
Austin Wolford, Rochester College (New Lothrop) — Wolford went 3-0 Saturday at the Marian Duals, picking up pinfalls over Ke’Shawn Hess of Lincoln College and Lyon College’s Omar Gasmann. He also beat Marian University’s Anthony Gonzales 4-3.
