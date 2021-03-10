CORUNNA — Corunna completed its dual-meet season at 5-2 with a 103-73 victory Tuesday over visiting Ovid-Elsie.
Grant Kerry won the 50-yard freestyle (24.18 seconds) and the 100 free (54.12) for Corunna.
Ayden Henry won the 500 free (5 minutes, 57.62 seconds) and 200 free (2:07.72) for the Cavaliers.
Other solo winners for Corunna were Jackson Reid (100 backstroke, 1:15.77), Kai Heck (diving, 171.75 points) and Caden Earl (100 butterfly, 1:12.78).
Corunna also won the 200 free relay with Kerry, Heck, Calvin Cody and Xavier Staubs (1:48.48) and the 400 free relay with Henry, Cody, Stabus and Kerry (3:56.74).
Ovid-Elsie’s Sam Harden (100 breaststroke, 1:10.49) and Gage Kvalevog (200 individual medley, 2:35.26) placed first.
The Marauders also won the 200 medley relay with Gavyn Leavitt, Ryan Gavenda, Harden and Kvalevog (2:07.43).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.