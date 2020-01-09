NEW LOTHROP — As the house lights dimmed and the spotlight shone on the lone mat, the power chords of AC/DC’s “Back in Black,” blared over the loudspeakers.
After winning Saturday’s 23-school New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament, the Hornets returned home and rocked Durand 66-12 Wednesday to open their Mid-Michigan Activities Conference campaign.
The Hornets won 12 of the 14 bouts, with Daven Lockwood (103 pounds), Alex Wolford (130), Bryce Cheney (152), Austin Barnette (160), Justin Carnahan (189), Cam Orr (215) and Isiah Pasik (285) all winning on pins. In addition Kody Krupp (171) won by technical fall.
New Lothrop (3-0, 1-0 MMAC) handed the Railroaders their third loss against 11 dual-meet wins.
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said one of the big wins came from junior Andrew Krupp at 125 pounds. Krupp handed senior Gabe Fielder his first loss of the season, 15-8, in a matchup of 2019 state qualifiers.
“That was a battle,” Campbell said. “It was a big match for us momentum wise and also it was a big match for Andrew. He’s really been wrestling well and making sacrfices for the team. He’s one of our captains. He cuts down to 125 and comes back to 130. He’s just the perfect example for the younger guys to reach their ultimate team goal. He’s a team player all the way.”
Krupp, who placed fifth in the state last season, improved to 10-3. Fielder, a state qualifier as a sophomore, fell to 16-1.
“I knew going into it he was going to be a good wrestler,” Krupp said. “I put him in the cradle three or four times. I was sad I didn’t get (a pin). I’ve got some things to work on in the room, but I’ve got some great coaches up there.”
Wednesday’s match began at 171 pounds with Kody Krupp collecting a 15-0 technical fall over James Dinaj.
Carnahan pinned Huner Spaulding in 1:54 and New Lothrop led 11-0 after two matches. Carnahan (13-0), the 171-pound Division 4 runner-up in 2018, is off to a fast start after missing the state finals last season with an ankle injury.
“We’re really looking good right now,” Carnahan said.
Next came two quick pins by Orr in 24 seconds over 215-pounder Tyler Cesar, and Pasik, in 1:24 over Ethan Coburn at 285.
Lockwood won the 103-pound match in 1:48 over Ethan Hawkins, but Durand got on the board when Connor Thompson pinned Collin Brynolfson in 1:29. Still, New Lothrop led 29-6.
Caleb Sharp of New Lothrop was a 17-9 decision winner over Ty Fielder at 119. Krupp then dispatched Gabe Fielder in front of Alex Wolford’s 30-second pin at 130 for New Lothrop. Wolford pinned Charles Rollins.
After Logan Wolford won unopposed for the Hornets at 135, Durand junior Brock Holek (17-0) beat Will Craven in a 140-pound bout on a 3:25 pin.
“I was just sticking to my basics,” said Holek, who placed fourth in the state a year ago. “I took him down a couple of times. And then I was trying to do a chicken wing and that didn’t work out. I had to get him in a cradle to pin him. But I was just sticking to the basics.”
In the final three bouts, Harry Helmick of New Lothrop won unopposed at 145, Bryce Cheney at 152 pinned Leka Dinaj in 1:51 and Austin Barnette at 160 pinned Bryce Benford in 3:33.
Durand head coach Brian Hittle said his team had some good matches Wednesday despite being shorthanded.
“We had some good performances tonight, but we also have two guys out with injuries,” Durand coach Brian Hittle said. “Four guys couldn’t wrestle, but not to use that as an excuse. New Lothrop outwrestled us.”
NEW LOTHROP 66, DURAND 12
171: Kody Krupp (NL) def. James Dinaj, 15-0.
189: Justin Carnahan (NL) p. Hunter Spaulding, 1:54.
215: Cam Orr (NL) p. Tyler Cesar, 0:24.
285: Isiah Pasik (NL) p. Ethan Coburn, 1:24.
103: Daven Lockwood (NL) p. Ethan Hawkins, 1:48.
112: Connor Thompson (DU) p. Collin Brynolfson, 1:29.
119: Caleb Sharp (NL) def. Ty Fielder, 17-9.
125: Andrew Krupp (NL) def. Gabe Fielder, 15-8.
130: Alex Wolford (NL) p. Charles Rollins, 0:30.
135: Logan Wolford (NL) won by void.
140: Brock Holek (DU) p. Will Craven, 3:25.
145: Harry Helmick (NL) won by void.
152: Bryce Cheney (NL) p. Leka Dinaj, 1:51.
160: Austin Barnette (NL) p. Bryce Benford, 3:33.
Records: New Lothrop 3-0, 1-0 MMAC. Durand 11-3, 0-1 MMAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.