HOLLY — Libby Summerland ran fourth in 19:48.87 and Josie Jenkinson scampered sixth in 20:07.68 to lead the Owosso girls cross country team to a third-place team finish at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League jamboree at Springfield Oaks County Park.
Summerland broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time in her career.
“After 18 days since our last race, our girls were chomping at the bit to get back in action and see what all of their training these past couple of weeks did for them,” Owosso coach Brock Holtsclaw said. “Even though it wasn’t the easiest course, our girls went out and killed it. Three of our seven girls were able to earn personal best times while three more hit season best times.”
Goodrich was first (45) and Fenton was second (59). Owosso scored 79 for third. Flushing was fourth (107) and was followed by Linden (109), Clio (215), Brandon (221), Kearsley (225), Corunna (239), Lake Fenton (245), Swartz Creek (283) and Holly (319).
Kamryn Lauinger of Goodrich won the race in 18:54.39.
Also scoring for Owosso were Emma Crandell (15th, 20:56.20), Julionna West (17th, 20:57.33) and Claire Agnew (37th, 22:35.99.
Corunna was led by Hayven Thiel (27th, 21:50.24) and Matylda Aslanowicz (30th, 22:01.62). Isla Sule (47th, 23:32.15), Lizzie Dettman (67th, 25:22.12) and Faith Crist (68th, 25:23.71) were next for the Cavs.
Laingsburg third at Fowlerville
HUBBARDSTON — The Laingsburg girls finished third at Wednesday’s Fowlerville Invitational.
The Wolfpack scored 76 points, trailing only Pewamo-Westphalia (15) and Charlotte (70).
P-W placed each of the top five individual runners in the race with Whitney Werner leading the way in 19:13.80.
Emily Rathka led Laingsburg, running eighth (21:24.32). Teammates Madison Phillips (12th, 21:42.56), Evelyn Logghe (17th, 21:59.78), Addison Rusz (20th, 22:46.08) and Hazel Burley (29th, 23:40.57) also scored.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Corunna boys run fifth
HOLLY — Kenny Evans ran 10th and Logan Roka ran 11th as the Corunna boys finished fifth at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League Jamboree No. 2 at Holly.
“Kenny Evans and Logan Roka led the way for a great team effort,” said Corunna coach Bryan Heid. “Freshman Payton Chandler and Aidan Roka ran their best races of the year.”
Evans finished the race in 17:06.64 while Roka timed out at 17:15.83.
Kyle Eberhard of Linden ran first in 16:00.0.
Linden was first in the team standings with 60 points. Clio ran second (77) while Flushing (80), Fenton (119) and Corunna (128) rounded out the top five. Owosso placed 12th with 304.
Corunna’s other scorers were Chandler (26th, 18:07.56), Aidan Roka (38th, 18:37.82) and Jaxon Strauch (43rd, 18:52.95).
Max Baade of Owosso finished 44th (18:55.11) and teammates Corey Gates (57th, 19:41.33) and Sam Perry (58th, 19:44.98) were next. The Trojans’ other scorers were Charlie Agnew (69th, 21:10.63) and Zachary Wieler (76th, 22:36.50).
Laingsburg places fifth
HUBBARDSTON — Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux ran seventh in 17:26.66 Wednesday during the Fowlerville Invitational.
The Wolfpack finished fifth out of nine schools with 139 points.
Pewamo-Westphalia took first with 44 points. Next came Bath (79), Dansville (80), Charlotte (84) and Laingsburg (139).
Laingsburg’s James Foltz ran 30th (19:06.74), Felix Ramirez ran 32nd (19:28.93) and Aden Baynes ran 40th (19:50.10).
Logan Robinson ran 46th (20:03.39).
VOLLEYBALL
Corunna picks up first Flint Metro win
ORTONVILLE — Corunna captured its first Flint Metro League victory Wednesday, sweeping Ortonville Brandon 25-18, 25-21, 25-18.
“Our offense was spread out fairly evenly tonight,” Cavaliers head coach Brandiss Ward said.
Neele’ge’ Sims had a team-best nine kills and six blocks. Maddie Wright and Sydnie Gillett each had four kills and Emma Holmes contributed three kills. Kira Patrick led the Cavs in assists with 13 and in aces with four. Kate Steinacker added three blocks.
Corunna improved to 1-4 in the Flint Metro Stars Division. Brandon fell to 0-5.
Spaulding a bright spot for Durand
DURAND — Sydney Spaulding had seven kills for Durand in Tuesday’s straight-set loss to Mt. Morris.
Mt. Morris won 25-18, 25-13, 25-22.
Jordyn Lawrence added five kills, three digs and one block for the Railroaders. Sydney Leydig had 15 assists and joined Avery Gilson with six digs.
O-E 3, Montrose 0
MONTROSE — Ovid-Elsie swept Montrose 25-17, 25-10, 27-25 Tuesday.
“We ran a new rotation and the girls really stepped up and played the best that they could in the positions that they were in,” Ovid-Elsie coach Caron Meister said. “Once the energy and enthusiasm showed up from the girls, the night was able to end on a good note.”
The Marauders were coming off a three-set loss to Ionia.
BOYS SOCCER
Kearsley 1, Corunna 0
FLINT — Kearsley edged Corunna 1-0 Wednesday in Flint Metro League action.
The Hornets scored on a penalty kick with 10 minutes left in the contest.
The loss dropped the Cavaliers to 0-9 in the Flint Metro. Kearsley improved to 3-6.
