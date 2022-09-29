HOLLY — Libby Summerland ran fourth in 19:48.87 and Josie Jenkinson scampered sixth in 20:07.68 to lead the Owosso girls cross country team to a third-place team finish at Wednesday’s Flint Metro League jamboree at Springfield Oaks County Park.

Summerland broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time in her career.

