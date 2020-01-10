SARANAC — Laingsburg’s boys basketball team defeated Saranac 69-47 Thursday in a Central Michigan Activities Conference game.
The win lifted the Wolfpack to 4-1 and 2-1 in the CMAC while the Redskins fell to 0-5 and 0-3 in conference play.
No other details were available at press time.
