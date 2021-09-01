CORUNNA — New Lothrop freshman Ally Andres took the early lead in the girls’ Small Division race at Tuesday’s Corunna Earlybird Invitational, but couldn’t hold off Dansville senior Adrianna Rector in the latter stages and settled for an area-best second-place finish.
Rector won the 3.1-mile race in 21 minutes, 31.2 seconds. Andres clocked in at 21:47.32.
“I was leading for most of the race — until there was about a half of a mile left,” Andres said. “I stayed with her for a little bit and I tried to stay with her but she’s really fast. I feel good about how I raced.”
Clarkston Everest was the girls Small Division champion with 56 points. Unionville-Sebewaing was second (56), with Laingsburg third (78) and New Lothrop fourth (93). Perry was fifth (113), Morrice sixth (182) and Byron seventh in the eight-school field.
Ella Kloeckner of Perry placed sixth (22:34.79). Teammate Taegen Hallock placed eighth (22:45.67).
“The weather was a lot nicer today and it was a lot cooler than it has been,” Kloeckner said. “It’s a nice course to run.”
Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka (13th, 23:41.79), Emma Kribs (15th, 23:41.79) and Evelyn Logghe (16th, 23:42.62) weren’t too far behind. Olivia Gillett of New Lothrop was 18th (23:50.84).
Two more Laingsburg runners — Dakota Ballard (23:52.30) and Addison Rusz (23:55.25) rounded out the top 20.
In the Small Division boys’ race, New Lothrop took home runner-up honors with 64 points. Dansville was first in the seven-school field with 44. Laingsburg ran third (70), with Byron finishing seventh (174).
Theodore Davis of Dansville won in 17:12.21. Cole Yaros of New Lothrop was fourth in 17:50.59.
“I’m pretty happy with it — I did better than my last race on Saturday,” Yaros said. “And I feel like the hills was really where I pushed through and gained on people.
“I feel good about our team finish. We did well and more than 10 of our boys medaled and they did awesome today.”
Yaros was joined in the top 10 by two other area runners, Caleb Clark of Laingsburg (seventh, 18:54.86) and Nolan Gregg of Laingsburg (eighth, 18:55.10).
“I started off running pretty solid and kept it going,” Clark said. “And my teammate here, we kind of battled it out for seventh and eighth.”
Also in the top 20 were Miguel Ramirez of Laingsburg (12th, 19:19.40), Aaron Vincke of New Lothrop (13th, 19:27.08), Morrice’s Luke Dutcher (14th, 19:47.88), New Lothrop’s Jason Weber (15th, 19:58.05) and Parker Noonan, (16th, 19:58.28), Felix Ramirez of Laingsburg (18th, 20:01.7), Nathaniel Cochrane of Perry (19th, 20:11.2) and New Lothrop’s Brennan Unangst (20th, 20:11.5).
CORUNNA’S ROKA THIRD
Corunna junior Logan Roka clocked the fastest area time of the day — 17:18.83 — good for third in the boys Medium Division race. Chase Dietrich won in 16:48.13.
“I was hoping for first,” Roka said. “But I got a mile in and we were all kind of sitting there talking. I thought I did well considering the conditions. It was a little windy out there. I started well, but temperatures weren’t ideal. But I had a lot of fun today.”
The Cavaliers settled for third-place with 64 points, one point behind runner-up Alma. Powers was first with 28 points, while Chesaning ran fifth (113) and Durand was eighth (227).
Levi Maier of Chesaning finished eighth in 17:53.15. Kalon Boilore of Corunna ran ninth in 17:54.50, with teammates Kenny Evans and Zak Pickler taking 11th and 17th, respectively, in 18:28.49 and 19:12.22.
Maier said it was a 23-second improvement from his last race.
“The course was tough with the hills on the second loop, but it was good and I still felt strong,” Maier said. “The last mile was definitely tougher and I was trying to keep pace with the kid ahead of me.”
Goodrich won the girls Medium Division race with 35 points as Alma ran second with 40. Only four schools had official team scores as several other teams did not have the required five runners.
Lily Mataway of Powers was first in 19:55.23. Corunna’s Hayven Thiel finished seventh in 21:45.12.
SUMMERLAND FOURTH FOR OWOSSO
Owosso’s Libby Summerland ran fourth in the girls Large Division race in 21:05.82. Kate Jenkins of Bloomfield Hills was first in 19:49.23.
“I felt pretty good out there — it was a little hilly — but I ran well and this is my (personal record) by six seconds,” Summerland said. “The last mile was tough.”
The Trojans had two other runners in the top 20 — Josie Jenkinson finished 12th in 22:02.16 and Emma Johnson ran 14th in 22:14.22.
Flushing won the girls Large Division with 56 points. St. Johns was second with 73. Owosso was fourth with 78 points in the eight-team field.
For the Owosso boys, Jack Smith finished 17th in 18:37.30. The Trojan boys scored 176 points for sixth-place honors. St. Johns was first with 37 with Clio taking second with 51.
