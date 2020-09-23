ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie dominated the first 40 minutes Tuesday against Durand, but only had a 1-0 lead to show for it at halftime.
That changed quickly in the second half.
The Marauders erupted for four goals after intermission — including two in the first five minutes — en route to a 5-0 victory over the visiting Railroaders.
Senior striker Jackson Thornton finished with three goals, while senior midfielder Camren Cuthbert and freshman forward Talan Parsons also scored for the Marauders (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference).
Thornton now has eight goals on the season. O-E head coach Justin Fluharty said he changed positions this season, switching from defense to striker. The 6-foot-5 forward, who plays football and basketball, towers over most opposing players — but can surprise them with his quickness and agility.
He has scored five goals in the last two games.
“It (the hat trick) feels pretty good but I had some amazing passes from my teammates so I’ll give credit to them,” Thornton said.
Thornton said a few halftime adjustments by the Marauders made all the difference. Fluharty tweaked a few things and had some helpful suggestions.
“(Fluharty) just said shorten up the long balls because their keeper was coming out too far,” Thornton said. “We just kept playing and shortening them up and it worked.”
The Marauders, the defending MMAC champions, enjoyed an 18-9 advantage in shots on goal as Nate Reeser pitched a shutout.
Durand (1-4, 1-3 MMAC) head coach Dave Hensel praised his team for staying in contention throughout most of the contest.
“It wasn’t too bad in the first half — we played pretty well,” Hensel said. “We just couldn’t get any shots forward to get any on net. I think we played quite well.”
Evan Burr had 13 saves for the Railroaders. He gave credit to Ovid-Elsie, especially in the second half.
“They kept loading up the middle and they picked apart our defense,” Burr said. “They played well. We didn’t play as well. They deserve it.”
The lone goal of the first half came off the foot of Thornton, who scored on a long shot from the middle of the field that skipped along the grass in the 32nd minute.
Up by just one at halftime, Thornton said that the team regrouped and came at the Railroaders a little harder and it paid off.
“The last time we played them, we started off early and got a goal really quick and sort of kept the momentum going,” Fluharty said. “But this time, it just took forever to get the first goal. And the other ones just sort of fell in.”
Five minutes into the second half for the Marauders made it 2-0 as Cuthbert one-touched a long pass from Noah Fahey and it found the net.
“Noah Fahey got the ball and I just had a great run and had a little bounce volley shot to the left corner,” Cuthbert said. “It was just a touch shot, just enough to get around the goalie.”
“That second goal scored by Cam just changed everything,” Thornton said. “It opened the floodgates.”
Thornton scored off a pass from Evan Hehrer two minutes later and it was 3-0. Thornton completed the hat trick with 21:16 left from the right side of the net during transition.
Ovid-Elsie capped the scoring inside the final 20 seconds as Parsons scored from point-blank range.
Thornton said he expects some big tests coming up in the league.
“We’re worried about Byron and we hope we can have a good game against them to beat them,” Thornton said.
