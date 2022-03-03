LANSING — Morrice’s girls basketball had its season abruptly ended by Fowler 63-19 Wednesday in the Division 4 district semifinals at Lansing Christian.
The Genesee Area Conference Blue Division champs proved little match for the Central Michigan Athletic Conference runners-up, with the Eagles blitzing the Orioles 24-4 in the first quarter and not looking back. Fowler went into halftime up 48-7 before easing off the gas.
Turnovers were a major problem for Morrice (12-6), which committed 32 as a team. That was a dramatic reversal from its school-record 41 steals Monday night against Webberville in the district opener.
The Eagles’ Emma Riley led all scorers with 16 points, which all came in the first half. Aubrey Rogers was Morrice’s top bucket-getter with nine points.
Morrice Scoring: Makenzie Doerner 1 0-0 3, Kaylee McGowan 1 0-4 2, Abi Beem 1 0-1 2, Savannah Miles 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Rogers 4 0-0 9. Totals 8 1-7 19.
Fowler Scoring: Emma Riley 7 0-0 16, Carly Andrus 3 0-0 7, Avery Koenigsknecht 5 0-0 10, Taylor Weber 2 0-0 4, Brianne Halfmann 2 0-0 4, Grace Epkey 0 2-4 2, Grace O’Hare 2 0-0 5, Mia Ripley 5 3-4 11. Totals 26 5-8 63.
Dansville 49, Laingsburg 40
BATH — Laingsburg fell 49-40 Wednesday to Dansville in a hard-fought Division 3 district semifinal matchup.
It was the best performance by the Wolfpack against their conference mates this year, after having suffered losses of 12 and 17 points in their two regular-season tilts with the Aggies.
Laingsburg finished with an overall record of 9-13. No other details were reported.
