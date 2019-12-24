BYRON — Byron forward Matt Williams was a little surprised when he heard that he was named The 2019 Argus-Press All-Area Soccer Player of the Year.
“(Being named player of the year) is really cool,” said Williams. “I didn’t think I was going to get it.”
Williams’ father (and Byron head coach) Greg Williams knows just how good of a player Matt is and how far Matt has come.
“I’ve been coaching Matt since he was six and since the time he’s been able to touch a ball he’s been a scorer,” said the coach “He used to be completely finesse because he always played up (in leagues growing up) with his older brother. Last year he worked out a lot so he got faster, stronger and now he brings all elements (to his position).”
With an improved game came more recognition for Matt. For the second year in a row the junior forward was a unanimous first team All-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference player and an honorable mention selection on the All-State team. He’s proven to be a game changing player for the Eagles.
“When the ball’s on his foot magical things happen,” said coach Williams. “Every time he touched the ball people felt confident that something good was going to happen.”
Good things did happen when Matt got the ball. This season Williams scored on every team in the MMAC, twice against Ovid-Elsie, three times against Durand and six times against Montrose, which included a four-goal half against the Rams. Williams finished the season with 32 goals and nine assists on the year.
Even with all of the success up to this point, coach Williams said that Matt is still working on improving his game.
“I know he’s still trying to improve,” said coach Williams. “To carry him further, he has to get the same sentiment that everybody else has. His emotions (reflect) the team’s emotions. He has to feel like he can do it.”
2019 Argus-Press
All-Area Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Matt Williams, Forward, Byron
In his junior season Williams an automatic scorer. He averaged 2 goals per game and scored against every team in the MMAC. He finished the year with 32 goals and nine assists and helped lead the Eagles to a 14-2 record in 2019.
Calen Byrnes, Striker, Ovid-Elsie
Byrnes was named to the All-District team and first team All-Conference in a season in which he lead the Marauders in scoring. He finished with 18 goals and eight assists on the year.
Cam Salas, Forward, Laingsburg
In his senior season Salas led Laingsburg in scoring and was named honorable mention on the All-State team. He finished the year with seven goals and two assists.
Justin Frye, Defender and Forward, Byron
In his sophomore season Frye earned first team All-Conference and first team All-District honors. He was the Eagles’ second leading scorer, behind only Matt Williams, scoring 11 goals throughout the 2019 season. He also recorded eight assists on the year.
Tyler Bogner, Forward and Midfielder, Perry
In his senior year Bogner was the Ramblers’ leading scorer with nine goals. He also had three assists on the season.
Kade Clone, Midfielder, Laingsburg
Clone earned All-District honors in his junior season. He finished the year with five goals and two assists.
Ben Schroeder, Midfielder, Chesaning
Schroeder had a solid senior season for Chesaning. His biggest strength was pressuring opposing goalies but Schroeder was also a good defender. He finished the year with four goals, was voted best in offense and team MVP by his teammates, and earned first team All-League honors. Schroeder was also voted a district team honorable mention.
Jacob Miller, Midfielder and Defender, Byron
For the second year straight Miller received first team All-Conference and first team All-District honors. In his senior season Miller led Byron in assists, with 14, and scored seven goals.
Colin Fluharty, Center Defense, Ovid Elsie
Jackson Thornton, Center Defense, Ovid Elsie
Fluharty and Thornton were both crucial components to Ovid-Elsie’s defense. The pair had over 30 non-goalie saves between the two of them and both earned first team All-Conference and first team All-District honors.
Nate Reser, Goalie, Ovid-Elsie
Reser’s save percentage of 89.74 earned him MMAC All-Conference honors. Over the course of the season, Reser only allowed 11 goals.
Honorable Mention
Joshua Swender, wing, Ovid-Elsie
Vince Barberio, forward, Laingsburg
Trevor Krauss, forward and Mid, Perry
Blake Galesk, forward, Corunna
Ethan Byrnes, attacking mid, Ovid-Elsie
Elijah Delaney, mid, Perry
Hunter Helka, defender, Byron
Jackson Wilson, defender, Laingsburg
Jake Wood, defender, Owosso
Billy Bailey, goalie, Byron
