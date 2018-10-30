FLINT — Ally Glass and Maylee Hatt each had nine kills to propel Byron past Flint Hamady 25-7, 25-9, 25-11 in a Division 3 district volleyball opener Monday at Hamady.
The Eagles advanced to tonight’s 6 p.m. district semifinal against Burton Atherton.
Hatt also had eight aces and two blocks for the Eagles.
Emily Patterson registered 24 assists and Raegan Forgie had nine digs.
Chesaning wins Owosso Invitational
OWOSSO — Chesaning defeated East Lansing 15-25, 25-20, 15-12 in Saturday’s finals of the Owosso Invitational.
The Indians (13-19-8) defeated Owosso 25-19, 18-25, 15-9 in the quarterfinals and then beat Leslie 25-11, 25-19 in the semifinals.
Erica Barta finished with nine aces to go along with 102 assists for Chesaning. Sidnee Struck had 26 kills and 21 blocks, and Claire Greenfelder added 33 kills and eight blocks. Katelyn Ferry recorded 39 digs, while Lauren Schirle had 25 and Lilly Cooper had 20.
“We played some of our best volleyball of the season,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said.
Division 3 District at Hamady
BYRON def. HAMADY
25-7, 25-9, 25-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Maylee Hatt 9, Ally Glass 9.
Assists: Byron — Emily Patterson 24.
Blocks: Byron — Hatt 2.
Digs: Byron — Raegan Forgie 9.
Aces: Byron — Hatt 8.
