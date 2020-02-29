CORUNNA — Corunna made sure history didn’t repeat itself Friday night.
Owosso’s offense disappeared late and Corunna closed out a 43-32 victory, paying back the Trojans for a 48-47 defeat last month.
“It was the usual grind-it-out crosstown rivalry,” Corunna coach Rocky Buscemi said. “Both teams played hard and unlike the first time around, we were just the team able to make a few plays late.”
Cole Mieske led the Cavs (6-13, 3-7 Flint Metro Stars) with 15 points, while Caleb Stahr had 14 points. Owosso’s Eddie Mishler had 15 points.
For the first three quarters it was a tight, back-and-forth game. Owosso opened the game with three 3-pointers in the first before the Cavs carved out a modest 22-20 lead in the second.
Even with some offensive struggles in the third, Owosso (1-18, 1-9 Flint Metro Stars) kept within striking distance, trailing by just two heading into the fourth. But unlike the first meeting — a 48-47 Trojans win that broke a 30-game losing streak — Owosso couldn’t find the points to overtake the Cavs this time.
“In the fourth quarter we couldn’t put the ball in the basket,” Owosso coach Dave Owens said. “Offensively, we didn’t execute very well in the fourth, and we gave up some crucial baskets that allowed (Corunna) to pull ahead.”
According to Stahr, it was the team’s defensive effort that turned the tide in the Cavaliers’ favor.
“Our defense was the difference maker in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter,” he said. ““We locked them down and really kept them off the boards too which was important down the stretch.”
Coach Buscemi agreed, saying that defense, especially in late game scenarios, has been a point of emphasis for the Cavs recently.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year and we’ve had games where we got beat on the last shot,” said Buscemi. “We talk a lot about, you know, you watch ESPN and you always see the game winning shot (highlights). A lot of times they don’t show you what follows — a defensive stop. And that’s really been a focus for us, it’s not about the game winning shot it’s about getting that game winning stop.”
For Owosso, the goal now still to try and put together a complete game.
“We have to figure out a way to play for all four quarters both on the defensive and offensive end,”said coach Owens. “If we can play for four quarters we can play with anyone in our district.”
CORUNNA 43, OWOSSO 32
OWOSSO (1-18, 1-9 FLINT METRO STARS): Eddie Mishler 51-14 2-4 15, Jay Tuttle 2-7 0-0 6, Kaleb Anderson 1-4 2-2 4, Hunter Blaha 1-2 1-2 3, Charles Poag 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor Lamrouex 1-5 0-0 2, Peyton Fields 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-35 7-18 43.
CORUNNA (6-13, 3-7 FLINT METRO STARS): Carson Socia 1 2-2 4, Cole Mieske 5 3-10 15, Porter Zeeman 1 1-2 3, Dylan Quirk 3 1-3 7, Caleb Stahr 6 0-1 14. Totals: 16-35 7-18 43.
Owosso 9 11 8 4 — 32
Corunna 9 13 8 13 — 43
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4-13 (Mieske 2, Stahr 2); Owosso 5-18 (Mishler 3-9, Tuttle 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Lamrouex 0-2). Rebounds: Corunna 31 (Steinacker 14); Owosso 24 (Mishler 6). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 14; Owosso 17. Assists: Corunna (Mieske 5); Owosso 7 (Mishler 3). Steals: Corunna (Mieske 5); Owosso 2. Blocked Shots: Owosso 4 (Poag 3). Turnovers: Corunna 13, Owosso 14.
