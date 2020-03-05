DANSVILLE — Byron returned to the district championship game for the first time since 2006 after cruising past Bath 60-32 Wednesday.
The Eagles (21-1) will take on Laingsburg (15-7) for the championship after the Wolfpack toppled Greater Lansing Activities Conference champion Stockbridge 51-39 in the first semifinal Wednesday.
“Tonight was a good game to get us ready for Friday,” Byron senior team captain Raegan Forgie said. “(Playing for a title) is very exciting for our whole team.”
Ten of Byron’s 14 players scored in the win, with Makayla Clement and Sarah Marvin leading the way with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Marvin added 16 rebounds for a double-double, along with eight assists. Clement had four assists and four steals.
The Eagles, however, started the game a bit slow on the offensive end. Byron didn’t score from the field until Makayla Clement made a layup with 4:45 left in the first quarter.
“(We had to) adjust to what defense Bath was in and figure out what we were going to do (offensively),” Eagles head coach Theresa Marvin said. “I think we were pushing in transition too much (initially) when we could have settled down a got whatever shot we wanted in the half-court.”
Once Byron settled down and figured out Bath’s defense, everything fell into place.
“It was a little rough for us to get (acclimated) to a team that we hadn’t played before,”said Forgie. “Once we got use to their defense and we got our offense together it just kind of clicked.”
The Eagles closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run, sparking not only Byron’s halfcourt offense, but also their potent transition game.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles defense shut out Bath for nearly six minutes of game time before the Bees scored early in the second quarter on a layup. They only scored five more points the remainder of the half as Byron raced to a 35-11 lead.
Marvin credited the Eagles playing “team basketball” as a major key to the victory.
“If you look at the scoring it’s even, we rebounded well, we had a lot of girls score tonight and everyone played good defense,” Marvin said.
The Eagles will now take on Laingsburg for the district title Friday night. Laingsburg will vie for its third straight district title after the Wolfpack had a resurgent effort against Stockbridge. The team had shot just 9 of 36 from the floor in its Monday victory over Dansville.
Grace Graham scored 21 points to key Laingsburg’s victory, while Kara Mahoney and Lorna Strieff added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Gwen Rogozinski had 26 points for the GLAC champion Panthers (16-5), who lost two straight to end the season after winning 10 in a row. Laingsburg ended Stockbridge’s season in the district semifinals for the second year in a row, also ousting the Panthers from the 2019 tournament, 42-18.
“It was a real good game for us to come out from the beginning of the tip to the last second and play hard, and most of the time played very well,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “Night and day (compared to the) Dansville (game). We will need to play like that again in order to have an opportunity to beat Byron.”
Marvin said she is confident her team will come ready to play. The Eagles last played in the district finals in 2006, where they lost 56-30 to No. 8-ranked Flint Hamady.
Byron has never won a district championship.
“We’re ready, we came early to watch Laingsburg’s game and we’ll be as ready as we can and give them a fight on Friday,” she said. “We just have to focus and keep playing team basketball I think if we do that no matter who the other team keys on we have girls that will step up.”
Division 3 District at Dansville
Semifinals
BYRON 60, BATH 32
BATH (6-15): Sophia Westphal 4 3-5 11 Totals: 11 4-9 32.
BYRON (21-1): Haley Hooley 1 0-0 2, Olivia Passig 0 1-2 1, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-2 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3, Alexis Ragnone 1 2-2 5, Becky Marvin 1 2-4 4, Makenna Clement 2 0-0 5, Sarah Marvin 4 7-8 15, Makayla Clement 6 5-6 17, Reagan Forgie 2 2-4 6 Totals: 19 18-27 60.
Bath 4 7 8 13 — 32
Byron 15 20 12 13 — 60
3-Point Goals: Byron 3 ; Bath 4 (K.Bucht 3). Rebounds: Byron (S. Marvin 16, B. Marvin 5, Makenna Clement 5). Assists: Byron (S. Marvin 8, Makayla Clement 4). Steals: Byron (Makayla Clement 4).
LAINGSBURG 51, STOCKBRIDGE 39
LAINGSBURG (15-7): Kara Mahoney 3 5-7 13, Grace Graham 6 9-11 21, Lorna Strieff 5 0-5 10, Erica Wade 2 1-2 5 Totals: 17 15-25 51.
STOCKBRIDGE (16-5): Gwen Rogozinski 7 10-12 26. Totals: 11 15-21 39.
Laingsburg 10 16 13 13 — 51
Stockbridge 9 9 8 13 — 39
3-Point Goals: Laingsburg 2 (Mahoney); Stockbridge
