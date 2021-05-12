CORUNNA — Owosso’s girls tennis team has been able to stay free of COVID-19 for the most part, and keep its lineup intact.
Corunna hasn’t been quite as fortunate, with COVID-19 forcing numerous lineup changes.
The Trojans won the battle of cross-town rivals over the short-handed Cavaliers 8-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-6 in the Flint Metro League.
Owosso coach Carrie Rugenstein said her team’s record could easily be much better than that.
“Flushing was 5-3, Holly was 5-3 and Clio was 5-3,” Rugenstein said while listing some close Flint Metro League losses. “We’ve had quite a few this year that could have gone either way.”
Corunna, which is only rostering 11 players to begin with this spring, fell to 1-6 in league play.
“You could say COVID hit us hard this week,” Corunna coach Bill Lawson said. “It took our No. 1 singles player out and we’ve had to alter our lineup.”
There were wholesale changes Tuesday and Lawson said he even moved up some doubles players up to singles. Corunna’s Ava Champion, normally at second singles, moved up to first singles. Owosso’s No. 1 player, Kelsey Andrykovich, improved to 10-5 by beating Champion 6-1, 6-2.
“It was windy and I had to keep the ball low,” Andrykovich said. “There were some spots where I needed to get my mental toughness in there. But I pulled it through and I just have some more games to play.”
Andrykovich said she hopes to make some noise at the Flint Metro Tournament.
“I’ve got to win my last couple of games and I’ve got to have my confidence and go in there and prove that I’m good,” Andrykovich said. “I deserve to be No. 1. That’s my goal.”
The senior tipped her hat to Champion for putting up a good fight.
“She was good, she was really nice and she had some really good shots and it was fun,” the senior said.
Champion said it was her first time playing at No. 1 singles as she stepped in for Lily Kadlec.
“It was a little more intimidating but it was fun to get a feel for it,” she said. “I learned some new stuff and I got to play somebody really good, which will help me in the future and things I need to work on.”
The first two players to finish were at No. 3 singles, with Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch defeating Emma Challender 6-0, 6-0. Feldpausch improved to 13-2 on the season and had to leave quickly after the match due to a prior commitment.
Rugenstein said Feldpausch was able to be aggressive at the net and make the shots she needed to.
“She’s very consistent,” Rugenstein said of Feldpausch. “She doesn’t miss a whole lot. She doesn’t get flustered, either. She’s my calmest player, for sure.”
In one of the tightest matches of the day, Owosso’s Myra Whiteside edged Mia Finley 6-2, 6-7 (2), 10-4 at No. 2 singles. The match was decided on the super tiebreaker after Finley tied it by winning set two via tiebreaker.
“I just really focused on winning and just hitting the ball right,” Whiteside said.
Finley said she was able to win the second set thanks to improved fundamentals.
“I just focused on setting up on the ball and racket preparation,” Finley said.
At No. 4 singles, Owosso’s Evelyn Johnson downed Emma Bruckman 6-0, 6-0. In the longest match of the night, No. 1 doubles, Owosso’s Amanda Brainerd and Kami Bowles edged Abby Plementosh and Lauren Zuckschwerdt 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Owosso won second doubles by default. Hayley Breggs and Abbie Corp of the Trojans won at No. 3 doubles, 6-1, 6-2 over Lila Belmer and Kyra Metzger.
At No. 4 doubles, Owosso’s Jenaya Hill and Willow McLaughlin defeated Katie Richardson and Marissa Rowe 6-3, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.