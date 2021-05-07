LANSING — Alaynie Drury broke a 1-1 tie with a second-half goal as Owosso picked up its first victory, 2-1, over Lansing Waverly Thursday.
Alana Dotts scored in the first half for the Trojans (1-6-1) off an assist by Brieanna Wood.
Lily Usher made 14 saves for Owosso.
“We played an aggressive second half, led by Claudia Drake, Jillian Klaver, Leah Miller, Alana Dotts and Grace Perry,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “Our team has worked hard, overcoming adversity every step of the way, to get the first win of the season. We are so proud of this team.”
Byron 5, Bath 2
BYRON — Madeline Stark scored four goals to lift Byron past Bath 5-2 Thursday.
The Eagles also got a goal from Pearl Schmidt. Byron led 1-0 after one half following Stark’s goal on a penalty kick.
Baylie Villani had two assists for the winning side. Kara Siegel and Mya Foster each had one assist.
Haylee Schott made 10 saves for Byron.
