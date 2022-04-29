LAINGSBURG — Desire Knoblauch scored four goals and Lorna Strieff added two as Laingsburg edged Leslie, 6-5, Thursday.
Adding assists for the Wolfpack (5-4, 4-1 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) were Addison Elkins, Callie Clark and Mariah McLean.
Perry 6, Stockbridge 0
STOCKBRIDGE — Sian Palmer and Addyson Lampron each scored two goals to lead Perry past Stockbridge, 6-0, Thursday.
The Ramblers (4-4-1) also got goals from Bailey Cramer and Sahaera Dunham.
Perry got assists from Albri Larner, Shyann Decator, Neela Wilson and Brooklyn Newman.
Flushing 3, O-E 1
ELSIE — Kalista Bancroft scored the lone goal for Ovid-Elsie in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to visiting Flushing.
Evalyn Cole assisted on the Marauders’ goal. Ava Bates made nine saves for the Marauders.
“Flushing is an extremely high quality team that plays right on the edge,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said. “They were able to frustrate us at times tonight.”
Byron 6, LakeVille 0
BYRON — Juul Haartmans’ hat trick highlighted Byron’s 6-0 blanking of Otisville Thursday.
Pearl Schmidt, Mallory Skalski and Julianna Goodrich also scored for the Eagles (4-6-1, 3-2-1 MMAC).
Schmidt made 13 saves for Byron and Desirae Young made one save.
