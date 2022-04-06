PERRY — The Perry girls soccer team opened its season with an 8-0 victory Tuesday over visiting Carson City-Crystal.
The Ramblers got two goals apiece from Bailey Cramer, Jaden Chamberlain and Shian Palmer, while Addyson Lampron and Shyann Decator each scored once.
Coach Krista Chamberlain tried out two players in net. Brooklyn Newman played in the first half, while Chloe Zegelien kept things clean in the second.
“It was a good game and we’re excited with the victory,” Chamberlain said.
Ovid-Elsie 5, Bath 2
ELSIE — Bath stuck first Tuesday against Ovid-Elsie but their 1-0 advantage didn’t last long as the Marauders scored the next five goals for a 5-2 victory in their season opener.
Evalyn Cole and Hailee Campbell each scored twice for O-E, with Caitlyn Walter finding the back of the net once. Ava Bates made five saves for the Marauders.
“I was happy with how the team responded to adversity, displaying outstanding mental toughness throughout the game,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen said.
Birch Run 1, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Lily Usher made 10 saves but Owosso lost its season opener 1-0 to Birch Run Tuesday.
The visitors scored their lone goal in the first half.
“With only one full team practice in nearly three weeks (due to spring break and the band trip), our team was still able to prove what they are capable of this season,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said. “This is a Birch Run team that beat us by eight goals the last time we played them.”
SOFTBALL
Perry splits opening twinbill
STOCKBRIDGE — Going on the road to get its season under way, the Perry softball team split a doubleheader at Stockbridge on Tuesday.
Perry won the first game, 6-4 in eight innings using the international tiebreaker. However, Stockbridge won the nightcap 7-6 in five innings due to darkness.
Sara Austin was the winning pitcher in Game 1, working all eight innings. Austin gave up six hits with 12 strikeouts and six walks.
Olivia Winans had two hits for Perry and drove in a run. Ella Kloeckner, Austin, Hannah Brodberg and Jenna O’Bryant all had one hit and one RBI.
In Game 2, Perry scored three times in the top of the fifth. Winans had two hits for Perry, while Madison Ralston drove in two runs and had one hit. Ella Kloeckner had one hit and one RBI.
Maddison Kloeckner took the loss. She worked four innings and allowed three runs and four hits. She struck out three and walked two.
GIRLS TENNIS
Durand 5, Owosso 3
DURAND — Durand topped Owosso 5-3 in season-opening action Tuesday.
The teams split the four singles matches. At No. 1 singles, Owosso’s Ellie Feldpausch defeated Emma Warren 6-1, 6-1. However, Durand’s Mia Coleman prevailed at No. 2 singles, defeating Jenaya Hill 6-1, 6-2.
Owosso’s Kamerin Bowles outlasted Wynn Carpenter 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 at third singles. Durand’s Julia Burk won at fourth singles, 6-1, 6-1 over Owosso’s Elena DeMiguel.
The Railroaders won three of the four doubles matches. Raegan Taylor and Jillian Reddy of the Railroaders won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Their opponents were Savannah Williams and Olivia Wiley.
Owosso’s Paige Box and Amanda Brainerd prevailed at No. 2 doubles, 6-4, 6-4 over Alyssa Fraley and Chloe Whitney. Durand won at third and fourth doubles. Ashlynn Duffey and Marissa Harper topped Kalea Berry and Rebakah Starr 6-4, 6-2. At No. 4, Londyn Laviolette and Jaci Garske dispatched Emma Livingston and Alayna Scripter 6-3, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.