ELSIE — Triumphing in a war of attrition, Ovid-Elsie emerged with a 55-51 overtime victory over Chesaning Monday, moving into a three-way tie at the top of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference boys basketball standings.
O-E, Chesaning and Durand all stand 6-1 in the MMAC through the first half of the conference season.
Both the Marauders and the Indians missed plenty of shots and committed numerous turnovers but each also made some big plays in what was ultimately an entertaining contest.
O-E’s win, accomplished in front of a raucous home crowd, stretches its current winning streak to five games and snaps a five-game surge of Chesaning’s.
“Tonight was one of those incredible basketball environments where it felt like the last team to have the ball would win,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz afterward. “Both teams were incredibly gutsy, making big play after big play down the stretch. We were the fortunate ones to make a few at the end to come up with the huge win in overtime.”
Marauder senior Clay Wittenberg scored a game-high 19 points with nine rebounds and three assists for Ovid-Elsie (8-1 overall). Wittenberg’s scoring effort included three made 3-pointers and 4-of-7 shooting from the line.
“We knew we had to play smart, hang on to the ball and make good passes,” Wittenberg said. “We struggled for a bit but we got it under control and then I think that is when we started to get going.”
Teammate Beau Price, a 6-foot-4 senior, contributed a double-double to the Ovid-Elsie cause, finishing with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Price shot an uneven 6-for-11 at the free throw line, but made some important freebies at critical times.
“I missed some big ones but at the same time I made some bigger ones, I guess,” Price said.
“We had some guys really step up tonight in the second half especially, but none bigger than Beau Price,” Latz said. “We are so proud of the energy he played with tonight, and the resiliency we all played with to come through with the big win.”
Logan Thompson scored 12 points for the Marauders with a pair of 3-pointers and possibly two of the biggest free throw makes of the game, coming with 11.6 seconds left in overtime to give the Marauders a 54-51 lead.
Chesaning (10-2 overall) had one final opportunity to tie the game but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw situation with 5.1 seconds on the clock and Wittenberg made one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left to ice the game.
O-E was also boosted by Tryce Tokar’s eight second-half points .
Evan List, whose 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in regulation forced the overtime period, led Chesaning with 12 points. Mason Struck and Lucas Powell each scored 11 points with Struck adding eight rebounds, four steals and three assists. Powell had four steals. Reese Greenfelder had eight points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists before fouling out with 58.6 seconds left in regulation. Eli Escamilla added five points and Nate Ferry scored four and Jaylen Anderson added four steals.
“It was a great high school game and there were a lot of swings in emotions,” Chesaning coach MattWeigl said. “Both teams played hard and battled on every possession. Unfortunately for us, we got the short end of the stick and good for O-E. That was a big one for them at home. But yeah, we’ve got to get better from this.
“The first half of the season is done and so the second half begins now and we have a lot of basketball left,” Weigl said. “For our guys we’re looking to take Wednesday off. We’ve got to play tomorrow (today at Saginaw Nouvel) and this is five games in eight days for us. So it’s been a tough mental and physical stretch for our guys.”
Ovid-Elsie, which led 5-0 after the first two minutes on Thompson’s 3-pointer and Wittenberg’s banker off the glass, went on to take a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Then the Marauders went into a dry spell against Chesaning’s 1-3-1 zone.
Ignited by a Struck steal leading to an old-fashioned 3-point play and two List triples, the Indians went on a 16-0 run to close the final 4 minutes of the first half, and take a 23-17 lead into the break.
Chesaning led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter 31-21.
Thompson’s 3-pointer, with 6:45 left in the third, ended a nearly six minute scoring drought for O-E.
The Marauders scored the final six points of the third quarter to pull within four entering the final frame.
With 39 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Powell’s made a reverse layup cut the O-E lead to two at 43-41.
With 31 seconds left in the fourth, Price missed the first of two free throws but made the second and it was a 3-point Marauders lead.
But List tied the game with 16 seconds to go in the fourth with a three from the wing. Chesaning got a steal with 3 seconds to go but missed a shot and the Marauders couldn’t convert either as regulation ended.
In overtime, Wittenberg’s 3-pointer with two minutes left staked O-E to a 51-48 lead but Powell tied it with a 3-pointer of his own.
Price made one of two free throws to give the Marauders a 52-51 lead with 46 seconds left before Thompson and Wittenberg’s free throws finished things.
CHESANING SCORING: Evan List 4 1-2 12, Eli Escamilla 2 0-0 5, Nate Ferry 2 0-0 4, Mason Struck 5 1-1 12, Reese Greenfelder 2 4-11 8, Lucas Powell 4 2-2 11. Totals 19 8-16 51.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Gunner McCreery 1 0-1 2, Beau Price 4 6-11 14, Tryce Tokar 2 2-2 8, Clay Wittenberg 6 4-7 19, Logan Thompson 4 2-2 12. Totals 17 14-23 55.
