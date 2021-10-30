FLINT — It rained for much of Friday’s Division 5 playoff game at Atwood Stadium, but Corunna didn’t seem to mind while shutting out Flint Powers Catholic 30-0 and dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Running back Jaden Edington rushed for three touchdowns, quarterback Jaden Herrick ran for another and Wyatt Bower picked off two passes — including one that he returned for a score.
The Cavaliers (6-4) outrushed the 3-7 Chargers 301-98 and enjoyed a 4-0 turnover advantage. They earned a spot in next week’s Division 5 district championship game against Armada (7-3), which downed Richmond 21-0 Friday.
“The whole season we’ve been working toward this one goal — to get this playoff win,” Herrick said. “It feels so good — for us to all come together and win a playoff game.”
His father, Corunna coach Steve Herrick, said the Cavaliers’ defense was outstanding.
“The No. 1 thing is I said we wanted to come out and hit these guys and that’s what we did,” Herrick said. “We wanted to be physical. We wanted to run the football and we wanted to use our size and our running backs.”
Edington carried the ball 15 times and rushed for 86 yards, scoring on runs of 4, 2 and 8 yards.
With the game still scoreless early in the second quarter, Corunna had chance to get on the board first with a fourth and goal at the Powers 5. Edington got the ball but was stopped short, gaining just one yard to the 4.
However, the Cavaliers were able to cash in with two touchdowns in the final 31/2 minutes of the half — both by Edington.
He ran left for a 4-yard score with 3:36 left before halftime, just after he hauled in a key 6-yard reception at the 4 for a first down.
Although the extra point kick was blocked, Corunna was quickly in business again. Corunna kicked off and Powers fumbled, with Laurent Lanfranconi recovering deep in Powers territory.
Edington scored with 43 seconds left in the half on a 2-yard burst.
“It was the o-line,” Edington said. “My offensive linemen were amazing tonight. I was very proud of them, how they played and they blocked amazing.”
The Corunna momentum continued into the second half.
Jaden Herrick made it 18-0 Corunna on a 38-yard keeper to the right side with 9:40 left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Corunna tacked on two more scores as Edington added an 8-yard TD and Bower picked off a Chargers pass and returned it 34 yards.
Corunna’s Colin Lavery rushed for 84 yards on 18 carries. The Cavaliers outgained the Chargers 317-143 and led in first downs 20-9.
Edington had nine tackles from his linebacker spot and Herrick added seven stops. A. J. Brieger also recovered a fumble for the Cavaliers.
“We felt great coming out of the halftime locker room,” said Jaden Herrick, who led Corunna with 94 yards rushing on nine carries. “And we came out, knowing that we were going to get the ball and we wanted to score. And that’s what we did.”
The quarterback attempted just four passes, completing two for 16 yards. However, he said the wet weather was not bad to play in.
“I love this weather,” Herrick said. “We were playing on turf so the rain didn’t really affect us. We ran the ball great and Jaden Edington is an amazing player. And we executed to perfection today.”
