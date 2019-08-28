ELSIE — Caleb Byrnes’ third goal with 3:19 remaining in regulation lifted Ovid-Elsie’s boys soccer team past Byron 4-3 Tuesday.
All three of Byrnes’ goals came in the second half. He tied the game twice — first at 2-2 at the 19:54 mark, then 3-3 with 4:37 remaining on a penalty kick.
Byron led 2-1 at halftime following a pair of Matthew Williams’ goals. The first put the Eagles up 1-0 and came midway through the first half. Williams’ second goal gave the Eagles a 2-1 lead with 2:30 left in the half.
Justin Frye scored with 8:29 left for Byron to give the Eagles a 3-2 lead before Byrnes tied it on the penalty kick. Billy Bailey made nine saves for Byron.
Cameron Cuthbert scored for the Marauders in the first half.
Durand 1, Chesaning 1
CHESANING — Durand and Chesaning battled to a 1-1 tie Tuesday after a scoreless first half.
The Indians scored 29 minutes into the second half on Ethan Hansen’s goal. Chesaning got the equalizer with 4 minutes left as Ethan Kohagen found the net.
Durand now stands 4-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
BYRON 4, OVID-ELSIE 3
Byron 1 3 — 4
O-E 2 1 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
BY: Matthew Williams (Alessia Nieuwenhuizen), 16th minute.
OE: Cameron Cuthbert (Ethan Byrnes), 26th minute.
BY: Williams (Jacob Miller), 38th minute.
Second Half
OE: Caleb Byrnes (unassisted), 61st minute.
BY: Justin Frye (Williams), 72nd minute.
OE: Byrnes (penalty kick), 76th minute.
OE: Byrnes (unassisted), 77th minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Goaltending: Byron (Billy Bailey 9 saves).
Records: Byron 4-0.
DURAND 1, CHESANING 1
Durand 0 1 — 1
Chesaning 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Half
DU: Ethan Hansen, 69th minute.
CH: Ethan Kohagen, 76th minute.
Records: Durand 4-1-1, 1-0-1 MMAC.
