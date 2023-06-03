CORUNNA — The Corunna boys track and field team does a lot of winning. It is on a 45-dual-meet-winning streak. It has won three Flint Metro League titles in a row. But state championships were elusive, with the last one coming 24 years ago, with back-to-back Class B triumphs in 1998 and 1999.
That 24-year drought (again, just for the boys — the girls won it all in 2019) ended Saturday, as the Cavs finished six points ahead of runners-up Mason and Forest Hills at the MHSAA Division 2 Lower Peninsula Finals in Forest Hills.
Forty-one points is something of a magic number at the D-2 finals. According to Cavs coach Jeff Sawyer, that’s the number that won a state title for Berrien Springs in 2022.
This year Berrien Springs placed a distant seventh, scoring 24.
Last year’s champ wasn’t the only notable team that the Cavs handily dispatched. They also comfortably topped Frankenmuth (29 points), whom Corunna lost by one point to in the regional round.
Sawyer expected no less from his team, which he says never stops improving.
“We’re getting better every week. (Personal Records) is what we try to do and we’re still setting our best times of the year and school records today,” said Sawyer, after his team had returned to Corunna enjoying a small police escort and a warm welcome from supporters lined up on Shiawassee Street.
Among the records set at Saturday’s meet included school records in the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relays.
Corunna’s team of Isaac Jacobs, Wyatt Bower, Nick Strauch and Tarick Bower won the former event with a time of 42.63 seconds.
Jacobs, Bower, Strauch and Bower placed second in the 4x200, finishing in 1:28.33 — just .25 seconds behind champion Berrien Springs.
The relays accounted for two of Wyatt Bower’s four all-state performances on the day.
The junior also placed in the top eight in the 100-meter dash and the long jump.
In the 100, Bower barely scraped all-state placement, finishing seventh, with a time of 10.93. That is by no means shabby, but it pales in comparison to his long jump performance.
Bower won the event outright with a leap of 22-feet, 8 1/2-inches.
Speaking back in Corunna, Bower said that — after team success — his long jump performance gave him the most satisfaction.
For one thing, it came after he had had some self-proclaimed struggles in the event. For another, it allows him to take back some bragging rights from his twin brother Tarick.
Tarick Bower set the Corunna school record in the long jump, with a leap of 22-9 at the Frankenmuth regional. Wyatt didn’t quite match that at Forest Hills (where Tarick placed third, 21-10) but he figures a state title more than makes up for it.
“He has the school record, but I won states, so…” Wyatt Bower said, grinning.
Bower called bringing a state title to Corunna “a big thing.”
“We don’t have a ton of state championships, and these guys have been working to make the community happy and proud.”
Bower expects the Cavs to have a good shot at repeating next year.
“Me and my brother will be back next year, and we’ll have mostly the same guys. We’re losing a couple of good seniors … but we’ll be back and we’ll be ready to go again.”
Sawyer concurs, noting that he’ll be returning 44 out of 51 current team members.
“Our goal is to be a state contender, year-in-year-out,” said Sawyer.
The 37-year track and field veteran, having coached at Owosso and Morrice before Corunna, noted that winning is a family affair in Corunna, pointing, not only to the Bower twins, but other sibling pairs and parents of current athletes who also ran for the Cavs.
“We had like three sets of brothers at the state meet today (plus) kids whose dad or mom ran,” Sawyer said. “Like I say, it’s the tradition. We just put our stamp on it and add it to the legacy of what goes on.”
One Cavalier who won’t be returning is senior captain Logan Roka (though his brother, Aidan, will be back).
Roka has believed in his team’s ability to win a state title for a long time.
“I was talking to Coach Sawyer this at the beginning of the season about the opportunity we would have to win states,” Roka said. “I just knew we had it in us (after looking at early meet results). I knew we had put ourselves in a position to be able to do something special
“It’s really surreal right now. It couldn’t have gone any better,” he finished.
Not only did Roka see his team through to a title, he contributed points and met a personal goal of earning all-state designation with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run, which he completed in 1:55.87.
“I’m happy with how I did,” said Roka of his personal performance. “There’ definitely a couple of things I would’ve done differently if I could go back, but I raced well against high-level guys and that’s what I’m gonna take away from it.”
With a state title in the bag, the team went out for a victory dinner at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill in Corunna.
Asked what he planned to eat, a depleted Roka pondered for a minute.
“Maybe like a calzone. I need some carbs!” he said.
