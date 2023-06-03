CORUNNA — The Corunna boys track and field team does a lot of winning. It is on a 45-dual-meet-winning streak. It has won three Flint Metro League titles in a row. But state championships were elusive, with the last one coming 24 years ago, with back-to-back Class B triumphs in 1998 and 1999.

That 24-year drought (again, just for the boys — the girls won it all in 2019) ended Saturday, as the Cavs finished six points ahead of runners-up Mason and Forest Hills at the MHSAA Division 2 Lower Peninsula Finals in Forest Hills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.