Sydney Pope (New Lothrop) scored seven points in Mid-Michigan’s season opener Feb. 23, a 65-57 loss to Muskegon Community College. She added three points in a 56-50 loss to Grand Rapids CC Feb. 26.
Teammate Gracie Nowak (Morrice) went scoreless against Muskegon, but scored seven points with two rebounds and two steals in an 82-53 win over Glen Oaks CC Tuesday.
Jenna Smith, also a Morrice grad, had seven points against Glen Oaks.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lauren Barton, Indiana Tech (Ovid-Elsie) — Barton scored two points and grabbed a rebound in Indiana Tech’s 73-37 win Feb. 25 over Cornerstone in the first round of Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference tournament. She had one rebound Satruday in a 65-33 win over Siena Heights in the semis. The Warriors won their third straight title Tuesday with a 65-59 victory over Concordia-Ann Arbor.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Logan LePage, Madonna University (Corunna) — LePage played 2 minutes in a 92-73 win over Lourdes Feb. 25.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had one steal in four minutes, going 0-for-1 from the floor as the Blue Devils fell 80-59 Feb. 25 to Rochester in the first round of the WHAC tournament.
TRACK AND FIELD
Denver Orlando, Olivet College (Byron) — Orlando won the pole vault in 4.34 meters Saturday at Trine University.
Jessica Marvin, Northwood University (Byron) — Marvin finished 11th in the weight throw (52 feet, 6 1/2 inches) at the GLIAC Championships Saturday at Grand Valley State University. Berecz was 12th in the same event on the men’s side in 54-4 3/4.
Courtney Krupp, Michigan State (New Lothrop) — Krupp was 27th in the 3,000-meter run (10 minutes, 21.5 seconds) at the Big Ten Indoor Championships, which were held Friday through Sunday in Ohio.
Gabriel Baumchen (Corunna), Zach Kuran, (Corunna) and Madison Livingston (Owosso), Detroit Mercy — Kuran ran a leg of the 4,000 meter relay at the Horizon League Championships as Detroit Mercy finished eighth in the event (10:56.86).
Baumchen was 27th in the 400-meter preliminaries in 1:00.82.
Livingston took 21st in the weight throw (9.42 meters) and was 20th in the shot put (9.05).
SOFTBALL
Alexis Andrews, Cleary University (Byron) — Andrews was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch Tuesday in a 6-1 loss to Madonna. She went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, striking out twice.
Parker Viele, Lake Erie College (Byron) — Viele was 0-for-3 but scored a run Friday in a 8-3 loss to Ferris State. She was 0-for-3 Saturday in a 8-1 loss to Southern Indiana.
Greta L’Esperance, Bowling Green (Byron) — L’Esperance continued to hit well, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a steal Saturday in a win over Indiana State. She was 1-for-2 in a second game against Western Kentucky, an 8-0 loss. She is hitting .415 on the season.
BOWLING
Reed Scripter, Adrian College (Owosso) — Scripter took 21st at the American Heartland Intercollegiate Bowling Conference meet in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Scripter rolled a four-game 740, with a high of 234.
VOLLEYBALL
Elizabeth Norris, North Dakota (Corunna) — Norris had two kills and 11 assists Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Kansas City. In Monday’s rematch, she had three kills, 10 assists and two blocks.
SOCCER
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey scored the Grizzlies’ lone goal as Oakland battled Northern Kentucky to a 1-1 tie Feb. 24. The junior defender has started all four games so far for Oakland.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski recorded two assists in a pair of October games as the Cardinals began a split fall-spring schedule. Concordia recently resumed its season in mid-Feburary.
