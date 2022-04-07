Only Montrose managed to hold O-E under eight goals in a contest in league play. Unfortunately for the Rams, they could not themselves score on the stout Marauders defense. Few could. Ovid-Elsie allowed just one goal — in a 9-1 romp over Durand — in MMAC play and just eight overall across 14 games.
Given their season-long dominance, the Marauders’ second-round exit in the MHSAA district playoffs — they fell 4-0 to Freeland — has to count as something of a disappointment, but coach Craig Thelen’s squad should have the horses to make another run this year, as it returns the bulk of its talent.
Thelen — now in his 14th season as the Ovid-Elsie girls soccer coach, where he’s amassed 172 wins — returns five first-team all-leaguers in Aubrey Arnett, a senior center-back; Audrey Bates, a senior defensive mid; Ava Bates, a sophomore goalie; Hailee Campbell, a sophomore forward; and Evalyn Cole, a sophomore midfielder.
The Marauders’ focal point in the heart of the pitch, Cole led the team in scoring, with 16 goals, and in assists, with 13.
Classmate Campbell was right behind with 12 goals and nine assists. Toss in another 2024 grad in goalie Bates, who delivered 13 shutouts in net and Ovid-Elsie should be winning for a while.
“Evalyn Cole is … very talented and very intense, and she was the MVP on the team as a freshman,” Thelen said. “So she’s only going to get better. Campbell had a great season and started strong. I could go on and on.”
Ava Bates is, “the best goalkeeper in the conference and I believe, one of the best in the state … in size and quickness, and she also has instinct.”
The sophomores’ prominence doesn’t mean there aren’t any noteworthy upperclassmen though. In addition to Arnett and Audrey Bates, there are several other elder returners who should make an impact. They include senior forward Kalista Bancroft, junior center-mid Hadley Bukantis, senior outside back Emma Del Bosque, junior forward Kiah Longoria, senior center-back Kendahl Smeltzer and senior midfielder Caitlyn Walter.
Last year’s MMAC title was O-E’s second in two tries since joining the conference in 2019 (there was no season in 2020). Most folks around the team seem to expect another. The trick is doing more than that.
“Probably our biggest goal is just coming together as a team and playing like a family,” Cole said. “I think that’s definitely the most important because when you play like a team, you win games. And our goal probably is to win districts. You know we win our conference almost every year but we don’t win districts so I’m hoping we can win districts this year.”
Thelen attempted to temper expectations a bit, but still ultimately predicted another season atop the league.
“Montrose (which was MMAC runner-up last year) is going to be a struggle for us,” Thelen said. “But we still plan on winning. We’ve had some injuries at the start of the year here and some players have not come out for the team but we’re still tough and should be favored I would think.”
Thelen says O-E has a tougher regular-season slate this year than in 2021, but anticipates the team will be better positioned for the postseason as a result. Audrey Bates said the Marauders have a ton of confidence.
“We’re obviously expecting to win conference and hoping to make it through districts this year and get to regionals,” Bates said. “I think we have a really great team this year.”
Byron
Last season: 6-6-2 (3-4-1 MMAC)
Head coach: Greg Williams
Key returners: Pearl Schmidt, Sr., D, F; Amber Snow, Sr., GK; Julia Slackta, Jr., MF; Mya Foster, Sr., MF; Violet Schmidt, So., D
Key newcomers: Juul Haartmans, F; Joey Seigle, Jr., MF
Outlook: Third in the MMAC last year, with an early win over runner-up Montrose, the Eagles hope to be even more of a contender this year. “Our goals are to compete for the conference championship and districts,” coach Greg Williams said. “I believe Ovid-Elsie and Montrose will be great competition this season.”
Corunna
Last season: 0-12-1 (0-10-1 Flint Metro)
Head coach: Kyle Gregoricka
Key returners: Olivia Karanja, So., GK; Emma Holmes, So., F
Key newcomers: Lexi Golab, Fr., MF; Jorja Napier, So., MF
Outlook: Not only winless, but very nearly goal-less a season ago — a couple finally snuck in during an 8-2 loss to Flint Kearsley in the final game of the regular season — the Cavaliers have a lot of improving to do under new head coach Kyle Gregoricka. It won’t be easy for the team to ascend in the rough-and-tumble Flint Metro League, but Gregoricka says his squad will do its best.
“Our goals are to improve as a team, accumulate points in the Flint Metro League, prepare to play our best in the playoffs and make Corunna proud,” he said.
Durand
Last season: 0-11 (0-6 MMAC)
Head coach: Marc Smith
Key returners: Emma Hawkins, So., MF; Mallory Akers, Sr., F, captain; Haley Carpenter, Jr., MF.
Key newcomers: Izzy Konesny, Fr., MF
Outlook: Durand played the entire 2021 season shorthanded and did not win a game, but they at least avoided going the way of Chesaning, which is now in its fifth season of not fielding a team. The Railroaders are up to about 15 players, coach Marc Smith said.
“Last year we played every game with under 11 players,” Smith said. “I will say though we had amazing chemistry even though we didn’t win a game. Last year was all about survival. This year the kids are excited to have subs.” Simple improvement is the name of the game for Durand this year.
Laingsburg
Last season: 17-3-2 (7-1-1 GLAC)
Head coach: Natalie Elkins
Key returners: Lorna Strieff, Sr., F; Grace Elfring, Sr., D; Addison Elkins, So., MF
Key newcomers: Mariah McLean, Fr., D
Outlook: Laingsburg’s 17 wins easily paced the area. The Wolfpack finished second in the highly-competitive Greater Lansing Activities Conference and won a district championship, before losing a hard-fought game to Bad Axe, 2-1, in the regional finals. Since then, 2021 All-Area Player of the Year, Grace Graham — a first-team All-State forward who had 39 goals and 12 assists — has graduated. Leaving with her were goalie Abby Kirkbride and forward Sophia Sanfillipo, both honorable mention All-Staters.
Coach Graham Lockwood also exited stage left. Natalie Elkins seems like an able replacement, having coached the Laingsburg boys to an 8-4-2 record in the fall — up from 3-7 the year prior. The talent exodus, however, was significant, and the Wolfpack have opened the season 0-2 with losses to Brighton (7-0) and Haslett (12-0).
Elkins says that the big losses were expected, but valuable learning experiences.
“We deliberately front-loaded our schedule with two teams we knew would best us, to see the best out there,” she said. “We have already learned that possessing the ball, and only moving forward when there is a gap is what we will be working on all year — while developing our positioning … on the pitch.”
If Laingsburg is going to right the ship, big performances from senior forward Lorna Strieff would seem mandatory. Strieff was an honorable mention all-state forward last year, scoring 16 goals with eight assists.
Owosso
Last season: 2-12-1 (0-10-1 Flint Metro)
Head coach: Chris Bird
Key returners: Lily Usher, Jr., GK; Jillian Klaver, Sr., FB; Alana Dotts, Sr., F; Briennna Wood, Jr., MF; Leah Miller, Jr., MF
Key newcomers: Izzy Jameson, Fr., F; Sophie Brown, Fr., MF
Outlook: Lily Usher is trying her best. A record-setting goalkeeper and first-team all-Flint Metro League selection in 2021, Usher has the interesting distinction of being a goalie who has made a ton of saves, while also letting in a lot of goals. Her 286 saves last season were third-best in MHSAA history. She had 35 saves in one game, sixth-best, but opponents still scored 82 goals on Owosso last year.
Suffice to say, the Trojans allowed way too many shots on goal while generating far too little offense. Owosso’s opener offered some evidence that the back line may have tightened up in 2022, as the team gave up just one goal to a Birch Run squad that is good for a winning record pretty much every year.
Perry
Last season: 1-15 (0-9 GLAC)
Head coach: Krista Chamberlain
Key returners: Bailey Cramer, Sr., DM; Jaden Chamberlain, Sr., F; Brooklyn Newman, Sr., GK; Lexi Van Atta, Sr., D; Shian Palmer, So., F.; Sahaera Dunham, Sr., D.
Key newcomer: Addyson Lampron, Fr., MF.
Outlook: Perry hasn’t had a winning season since 2015, when the Ramblers went 9-7. Since coach Krista Chamberlain took over in 2017, the team hadn’t scored eight goals in a game; in 2021, Perry scored six all season. So Tuesday’s season-opening, 8-0 win over Carson City-Crystal was a pretty big deal.
With a large cadre of senior returners, like Cramer, Jaden Chamberlain and Newman, plus a talented freshman midfielder in Addyson Lampron coming in, maybe they can push towards .500 and beyond.
