FOOTBALL: Owosso crushes Clio for first win

OWOSSO — Coming off tough losses to Ortonville Brandon and Lake Fenton in consecutive weeks, Owosso placed an emphasis on turning their season around.
On Friday night, the Trojans — energized by the arm of Shore BeDen and the physicality of Noah Crites — took a step in the right direction, routing Clio 36-8 at Willman Field for their first win of the season.
Crites, a senior playing in his final game at Willman Field, was at a loss for words following the victory.
“I can’t even explain it right now … I’m so happy,” Crites said. “On our last day at Willman, for us to come out with a big win like this, we knew we could do it, we’ve been telling ourselves all week, all season, we just have to put our minds to it and tonight we did.
“I’m so proud of my boys, I’m so proud of the linemen, I’m so proud of everybody.”
BeDen led the way for the The Trojans (1-2, 1-2 Flint Metro Stars) offensively, completing 3 of 6 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were hauled in by senior tight end Branix Pakosz.
Crites also played a key role on offense, carrying the ball for 94 yards and a TD. Ted Worthington (129 yards, one TD), Charles Goldman (94 yards, one TD) and Tim Felver (77 yards, one TD) rounded out Owosso’s ground attack.
Head coach Devin Pringle, now in his fourth season at the helm of the Trojans, said the victory was a moment his eight seniors so readily deserved.
“This group of seniors, they’re a bunch of undersized guys that just come and grind and go to work every day,” Pringle said. “This group hasn’t given up on the program, so it’s just been real nice to see them get an opportunity. They’re getting better, they’re getting better and it was good for them to get a chance to taste that (success) tonight.”
After rushing for more than 300 yards and failing to cash in multiple times in a 45-6 loss to Lake Fenton last week, the Trojans made it a point of emphasis to get on the board early Friday, scoring on the opening drive of the game courtesy of Crites’ 5-yard TD. Worthington converted the ensuing 2-point conversion, staking the Trojans to an early 8-0 lead with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
“That set the tone for the game,” Crites said. ” We weren’t going to be shut down, we were not going to take no for an answer (tonight).”
A failed fourth down conversion by Clio on its opening possession put the Trojans in prime position to capitalize. A long run by Worthington, and a subsequent face mask penalty by the Mustangs, set up Felver’s touchdown on the first play of the second quarter. A failed 2-point conversation held Owosso’s advantage to 14-0 with 11:57 left in the first half.
Clio registered its only points of the contest on the next possession, as a blown coverage by Felver allowed Mustang receiver Chase Hall to scamper in for an easy score. The Mustangs converted a 2-point try on the next play, closing the gap to 14-8 with 10:31 left in the second quarter.
A key moment for the Trojans occurred on the next possession. After a holding penalty negated what would have been an easy touchdown run by Felver, the offense was faced with a fourth-and-8. Opting to go for it, BeDen scrambled and eventually found Pakosz open in the end zone for a 26-yard score, extending Owosso’s lead to 22-8 with just under five minutes remaining in the first half.
“It was great blocking on everybody’s part, great route by Pakosz,” BeDen said, adding it was a big moment in terms of maintaining momentum
The Trojans took the 14-point lead into the locker room, though the offense continued to show signs of life in the third quarter.
After halting Clio on its opening drive of the second half, BeDen found Pakosz through the air once again, this time from 35 yards out, to make it 29-8 with 9:11 left in the third quarter.
Both offenses remained relatively dormant until midway through the fourth, when Crites intercepted a Jordan Sherman pass to ignite the home crowd. A few plays later, Goldman took the ball down the left sideline for a Trojan touchdown, extending Owosso’s lead to 36-8.
Seth Hintz recovered a Clio fumble on the ensuing kickoff, allowing the Owosso offense to run out the clock and secure the win.
“This is big, you know, we are trying to build a program here and we’re getting things going,” Pringle said. “We won two last year and dropped three by a single point, so we’re just trying to keep that train moving and get kids to understand that if they keep grinding and getting better things are going to get the way they want them to be.”
While taking pride in the victory, Pringle said he and his team will be quick to turn the page, as a rivalry game with Corunna awaits the Trojans next week.
“Tonight’s a step in the right direction, (but) we have to get better between now and next week,” Pringle said. “Corunna is a very good football team.”
