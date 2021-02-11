OWOSSO — It was a cold start Wednesday for Owosso’s boys basketball team.
The Trojans mustered just two points in the first quarter, 12 by halftime and 20 at the final horn in a 52-20 loss to Flint Kearsley.
Owosso was plagued by numerous turnovers, which led to some easy Kearsley baskets. It was the program's lowest total points scored since a 63-15 loss Dec. 9, 2003, to Saginaw Arthur Hill.
Owosso had no double-figure scorers. Senior guard Peyton Fields finished with five points, which included a 3-pointer in the first half. Crishaun Bates and Wyatt Leland each scored four points.
Fields’ 3-pointer from the baseline cut the Hornets’ lead to 15-5 with 6:35 left in the first half. Owosso would not get closer the remainder of the contest.
“We’re going to have to find a way to score,” Owosso coach Dave Owens said. “Our team needs to work together at difficult times. Too many times down the floor we were playing too much as individuals.”
Kearsley led 11-2 after the first quarter, 23-12 at halftime and 32-16 after three.
Bates, a junior guard/forward, scored the Trojans’ lone points in the first quarter on a basket. He also scored the final two points for the team in the fourth quarter on a reverse layup with 2:36 left.
He said Owosso struggled with its shooting and its offensive execution.
“It was miscommunication,” Bates said. “It was our first game. I felt like we could have played better. It was just miscommunication.”
Da’Kari Neely scored 11 points for Kearsley. Owosso attempted just nine free throws in the game, making four of them.
Both teams were coming off 1-9 league campaigns in 2019-20.
