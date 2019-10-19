PERRY — Perry lost a rain-soaked game to Stockbridge last week in what was not only a crucial game for its playoff hopes, but also its homecoming.
“They were really disappointed,” Perry head coach Jeff Bott said. “We didn’t play like us.”
Friday the Ramblers were determined to bounce back on Senior Night. Perry did just that as the Ramblers ran over Holton 67-12.
“That was a tough loss coming (to Stockbridge) on homecoming,” Ramblers’ quarterback Brody Crim said.”We just wanted to win the next two and get the seniors out winners.”
“When we’re firing on all cylinders we’re hard to stop,” Bott added.
Everything was rolling for the Ramblers. Their offense was nearly flawless — scoring almost every time they got the ball and amassing 502 yards. Perry’s rushing attack was especially potent as the Ramblers piled up 460 yards on the ground.
Running back Jared Warfle accounted for 311 of those rushing yards and five touchdowns. Crim was 2 of 3 passing for 42 yards and two TDs — both to wideout Jacob Orweller.
But the real ‘X-factor’ for Perry came in the trenches.
“Our line up front was dominating them (Holton) and making huge holes for Jared,” Crim said.
The defensive line followed the offense’s lead and kept Holton under constant pressure.
“Defensively we were tough. We had no idea what they were going to run, we never got film,” Bott said. “But the boys did their job an played great football.”
With the win Perry’s playoff hopes are still technically alive if they can follow up this dominant performance with a victory next week against Bath. Even with a playoff berth potentially on the line, Bott says his team is calm heading into the final week.
“We’ve been taking things one day at a time,” Bott said. “There’s no pressure, we’re getting the seniors out winners at 5-4 and the chips will fall where they may.”
As for Warfle his goals for next week are simple.
“I just want to get as many yards as I can and get a ‘W’ for the seniors”
PERRY 67, HOLTON 12
Holton 0 12 0 0 — 12
Perry 27 26 14 0 — 67
First Quarter
P: Brody Crim pass to Jacob Orweller 29 yards (kick is good), 10:04
P: Jared Warfle 31 yard rush (kick is good), 6:50
P: Warfle 80 yard rush (kick is good), 4:15
P: Crim pass to Orweller 13 yards (kick is no good), 1:48
Second Quarter
P: Crim 1 yard rush (kick is no good), 11:30
P: Warfle 14 yard rush (kick is good), 6:43
H: 81 yard TD pass (conversion no good), 4:54
P: Blake Donaldson 1 yard rush (kick is good), 3:31
P: Warfle 17 yard rush (kick is no good), 1:09
H: 22 yard pass (conversion no good; INT), :12
Third Quarter
P: Warfle 27 yard rush (kick is good), 7:51
P: Donaldson 21 yard rush (kick is good), 2:01
TEAM STATISTICS
Holton Perry
First downs 16 25
Total yards 217 502
Rushes-yards 20-18 39-460
Passing 9-20-184 2-3-42
Penalties yards 55 62
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Perry — Jarred Warfle 19-311 5 TDs, Blake Donaldson 7-112 2 TDs, Brody Crim 10-35 TD
PASSING: Perry — Brody Crim 2-3-42 yards-2 TDs INT.
RECEIVING: Perry — Jacob Orweller 2-42 2 TDs,
DEFENSE: Perry — Phoenix Puhl 3 tackles; Donovan Pearsall 3 tackles.
Records: Perry 4-4; Holton 1-7.
