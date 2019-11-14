CORUNNA — Elizabeth Norris, who played setter/middle hitter for Corunna’s volleyball team this season, is officially a Fighting Hawk.
The Miss Volleyball finalist signed her letter of intent with University of North Dakota Wednesday, a Division I program in Grand Forks. The team plays its games in the Summit League, which has nine full-time member schools in the Dakotas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Illinois.
Norris holds the school record for most kills in a season (879 in 2018) and was part of Corunna’s state champion girls track and field team in the spring. She thanked her parents, coaches, teachers, administrators and teammates for their support over the years.
“I’ve been really honored to coach Elizabeth for the last four years, and even before that,” Corunna volleyball coach Kari Carnell. “She’s just a tremendous kid, a tremendous athlete, and she brings so much to our team and so much to the court.”
Corunna athletic director Jason Beldyga said the senior has applied the same work ethic in the classroom as in athletics. “Elizabeth is elite outside the world of athletics as well. She’s ranked first in her class, president of (the National Honor Society), a member of student council and then obviously what she’s done on the volleyball court and the track, which has been remarkable.”
Norris was a state champion in the 400 meter relay, placed 10th in the state in the high jump and helped the Cavaliers win a the Division 2 team title. She also helped set a school record in the 400 relay.
“Elizabeth’s potential was always there as an eighth-grader,” Corunna track coach Alan Montgomery said. “And she’s become so much more than that.”
Elizabeth’s older sister, Meredith, is a former Miss Volleyball and who starts for Michigan State’s volleyball team.
Also signing a Division I scholarship offer Wednesday was Laingsburg senior Myia Danek. Danek, a goalkeeper, inked her letter of intent with the Oakland University women's soccer team — where former Wolfpack teammate Sophie Wilsey currently plays.
