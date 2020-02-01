MORRICE — Morrice swept the season series with its second win over Flint Beecher, 54-35 Friday.
“Super proud of the team tonight,” Morrice coach Kris Smith said. “Our team played dialed-in basketball and was very composed and intense throughout the game. Just a great all around ball game.”
Jenna Smith led the way for Morrice (9-3, 8-1 Genesee Area Conference) with a career-high 21 points, while Gracie Nowak held down the defensive side with eight of the Orioles’ 16 steals.
Goodrich 63, Owosso 21
GOODRICH — Owosso’s winless streak continued Friday as the Trojans lost 63-21 to Goodrich.
No other information was available at press time.
The Trojans fell to 0-12 overall and 0-6 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. Owosso has lost 21 straight dating to last season.
Perry 53, Lakewood 32
LAKEWOOD — Perry won its second straight in a convincing 53-32 victory Friday at Lake Odessa Lakewood.
Alyssa Welsh once again led the way for the Ramblers (6-7, 3-4 Greater Lansing Activities Conference), scoring 19 points. Sophie Knickerbocker and Katie Kiger each scored eight points.
Welsh moved into 12th on the area’s all-time scoring list with 1,122 points.
New Lothrop 63, LakeVille 14
OTISVILLE — New Lothrop cruised to victory Friday over Otisville LakeVille.
Brooke Wenzlick paced the Hornets with 25 points on a night where every New Lothrop (7-6, 6-4 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) player scored. Wenzlick added seven steals and four assists.
New Lothrop’s Lauren Riley had six assists.
Lake Fenton 49, Corunna 42
LINDEN —Lake Fenton dropped Corunna back to .500 in conference play with a seven-point victory.
The Cavs (5-8, 3-3 Flint Metro Stars) had three players finish in double digits in the loss. Ellie Toney finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points with 17 rebounds.
Sydnie Gillett and Danielle French were Corunna’s next two highest scorers chipping in 10 and 11 points, respectively.
Aubrey Fray had 13 points for the Blue Devils.
Ovid-Elsie 51, Durand 29
DURAND — Lauren Barton led all scorers with 23 points and added 18 rebounds and five assists in Ovid-Elsie’s 51-29 victory.
“I thought Barton played one of her best games of her career, there wasn’t many flaws in her game tonight,” Ovid- Elsie head coach Ryan Cunningham said.
Jordyn Lawrence led the Railroaders with 13 points in the loss. Maddie Raley had seven steals.
The Marauders improved to 9-5 overall and 6-4 in the MMAC. Durand fell to 5-7 overall 4-6 in the league.
MORRICE 54, BEECHER 35
BEECHER (8-5, 6-3 GAC): Shumpart 15 points.
MORRICE (9-3, 8-1 GAC): Nowak 3 2-3 8, McGowan 2 0-2 4, Buck 0 2-2 2, Latunski 1 0-4 2, Riley 5 1-3 15, Smith 7 7-16 21, Miller 1 0- 0 2.
Beecher 7 10 14 4 — 35
Morrice 20 16 6 12 — 54
Ovid Elsie 51, Durand 29
Ovid-Elsie (9-5, 6-4): Lauren Barton 7 8-10 23, Caitlyn Walter 5 0-0 12, Allison Reppenhagen 3 1-2 7, Kiah Longoria 2 0-0 6 Totals: 18 10-14 51.
Durand (5-7, 4-6): Jordyn Lawrence 5 3-4 13, Kennedy Pawloski 3 1-1 9, Sydney Leydig 1 1-2 4, Maddie Raley 1 0-0 3 Totals: 10 5-7 29.
Ovid-Elsie 17 12 13 9 — 51
Durand 7 6 11 5 — 29
3-Point Goals: Durand 4 (Pawloski 2); Ovid-Elsie 5 (Longoria 2, Walter 2). Rebounds: Durand (Raley 7); Ovid-Elsie 36 (Barton 18). Assists: Durand (Sydney Leydig 2); Ovid-Elsie 16 (Barton 5). Steals: Durand (Jade Garske 2); Ovid-Elsie 7 (Longoria 2). Blocked Shots: Durand (Jessica Winslow 2); Ovid-Elsie 3 (Barton 2).
Lake Fenton 49, Corunna 42
Corunna (5-8, 5-5): Ellie Toney 6 0-0 13, Sydnie Gillett 4 0-0 10, Danielle French 5 1-2 11, Jenna Bauman 0 3-4 3 Totals: 17 4-6 42.
Lake Fenton (9-4, 6-3): Totals: 49.
Corunna 8 15 9 10 — 42
Lake Fenton 6 14 13 16 — 49
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4 (Gillett 2). Rebounds: Corunna 46. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Lake Fenton 9; Corunna 16 (French). Assists: Corunna 7 (Gillet 3). Steals: Corunna 5 (Toney 3). Blocked Shots: Corunna 2 (Toney).
