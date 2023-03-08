NEW LOTHROP — They must’ve needed more time to warm up.
Both teams in Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal matchup between Perry and Ovid-Elsie struggled to score early, with the Ramblers limping into halftime up 2 at 19-17, but it was a different story on the back nine, with the Marauders in particular coming alive, ultimately emerging with a 63-52 win and a crack at undefeated Laingsburg in Friday night’s 7 p.m. district final.
O-E edged ahead of Perry in the third period, 31-30, before exploding for 32 fourth-quarter points.
Logan Thompson and Tryce Tokar each scored 16 points for the Marauders (18-4), while Clay Wittenberg, fighting through a rolled ankle suffered in the first half, finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tokar added five rebounds, four steals and three assists, while Hunter Bates chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds, and Braxton Stenger had seven points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Perry, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, ends the season at 10-14 overall.
The Ramblers, coming off Monday’s 66-42 victory over New Lothrop, got a double-double from Ty Webb. The senior scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and two steals. Jylon Peek added 10 points, five rebounds and two steals, while Tristan Krupp added nine points with three rebounds. Austin Poirier had eight points and four ebounds. DJ Jenks and Joey McGraw-Allen scored six and five points, respectively.
Perry coach Scott Selbig said neither team could find an offensive rhythm in the first half and the Marauders were the ones who put together a sustained run in the second half.
“There was a little bit of back and forth — they missed shots and we missed shots,” Selbig said. “They just hit more at the end of the day. Hats off to Coach (Josh) Latz, he’s got a great group of kids over there. I wish them the best of luck from this point forward.”
O-E’s Thompson, a senior guard/forward, tied the game on the first shot of the second half and he said the Marauders just started making shots when it had to.
“Against a good team, sometimes you’re going to have bad games and we came out in the first half and we didn’t play so well,” Thompson said. “But the biggest thing is just finding a way to get through it. We found a way to get through it and came out with a win. At this time of year, that’s all that matters.”
Thompson said the Marauders tweaked their offense and the team played better after intermission.
“Coach helped us out with little game-plan adjustments, especially offensively,” Thompson said. “Some shots started to fall. All it takes, is to see a couple go through and then all of a sudden, you’re feeling good.”
Latz shook his head while looking back on his team’s 17-point first half. He said much of the difficulty came because of Perry’s defensive performance, although the Marauders made a lot of mistakes and didn’t shoot very well.
“I don’t know if it was jitters, nerves?” Latz said. “We just didn’t shoot it very well. Perry makes you make shots. And we were a little sluggish at the start. We just talked about, in the second half, we needed to get the ball to the baseline and then inside and kind of working from there — kind of in and out. … Once we got the ball inside, like we wanted, we had some more success offensively.”
Thompson and Braxton Stenger each scored seven points in the fourth quarter while Tokar scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter.
“Logan helped us out there and we started making a couple of shots (in the second half),” Tokar said. “That put us back on top. We probably played our worst half of the season (in the first half). We came back in the second. We won the game and that’s what matters.”
Thompson said he anticipates a knock out, drag out district title game Friday when the Marauders try to upset unbeaten Laingsburg, which is ranked No. 2 in the state.
“I think it’s going to be physical and it’s going to get rowdy in this gym, I’m sure,” Thompson said. “I think it’s just going to come down to whoever plays defense better and makes more shots.”
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Hunter Bates 3 2-4 8, Braxton Stenger 2 3-9 7, Gunner McCreery 1 0-0 2, Clay Wittenberg 6 2-7 14, Logan Thompson 6 2-2 16, Tryce Tokar 4 8-11 16. Totals 22 17-33 63.
PERRY SCORING: Joey McGraw-Allen 2 0-0 5, DJ Jenks 2 0-0 6, Austin Poirier 3 2-3 8, Jylon Peek 3 3-6 10, Tristan Krupp 4 0-0 9, Ty Webb 6 0-0 14. Totals 20 5-9 52.
