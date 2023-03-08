NEW LOTHROP — They must’ve needed more time to warm up.

Both teams in Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal matchup between Perry and Ovid-Elsie struggled to score early, with the Ramblers limping into halftime up 2 at 19-17, but it was a different story on the back nine, with the Marauders in particular coming alive, ultimately emerging with a 63-52 win and a crack at undefeated Laingsburg in Friday night’s 7 p.m. district final.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.