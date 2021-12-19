DURAND — Ethan Coburn has transformed his body over the past year — shedding nearly 30 pounds through workouts and watching what he eats and drinks.
The Durand senior, this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week, says he’s become a better wrestler and football player because of it.
“I weigh 187,” Coburn said. “And it’s all basically since January of this year. I got myself a gym membership. It was basically just heavy lifting, working on that, football techniques and football workouts for linemen … I lost about 25 pounds.
“I was just trying to improve my overall physique really just for personal reasons and for football to get more agile because I knew coach (John) Webb wanted to put me at that guard position,” he said.
Coburn moved from center to pulling guard this past fall and, knowing he needed to lose weight for agility and quickness, began trimming down at the start of the 2021 calendar year.
Coburn said he goes to the gym every day, lifting weights and doing other exercises in addition to the workouts he does for wrestling.
Coburn was named a second-team All-Mid Michigan Athletic Conference offensive guard and the weight change has allowed him to wrestle at 189 pounds this winter. Although he sometimes bumps up to 215, his normal weight class is 189.
Coburn has crafted an 8-2 record so far this season. Saturday, at the Grayling Don Ferguson Individual Tournament, he placed first with a 3-0 record and three pins at 189. Coburn pinned C.J. Burrows of Marshall in 1 minute, 59 seconds in the championship match. Durand finished first in the 15-school field with 2501/2 points.
“I feel a lot better at 189,” Coburn said. “I am undefeated in my weight class this year. So I feel a lot faster than last year and I feel a lot more able to work around kids.”
Coburn said he struggled last season in higher weight classes.
“Last year my record was not good because I was wrestling 215 full time and so my record was around 4-10,” Coburn said.
Durand wrestling coach Brian Hittle said Coburn has found his niche on the wrestling mat and said the senior is one of the team’s hardest workers. Losing weight has helped him tremendously.
“Last year he started the season at plus 213 or whatever,” Hittle said. “And he stopped eating the sugars and things like that. He just took it upon himself to get himself healthier and that’s showed. He put in a lot of work in the weight room this summer and he works hard in practice — he’s done that ever since he’s been a wrestler … His upper body is stronger, he’s got monster legs and his cardio is better.”
Coburn said his endurance is much better and that is another plus in a sport such as wrestling.
“A lot of my matches last year went three periods and I’ve noticed the same this year,” Coburn said. “I’ve gotten a lot better with that I think. I was way more gassed last year in my matches.”
As a team, Durand has compiled a 6-1 dual-meet record, including a 1-0 mark in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. The Railroaders turned back Byron, 63-12, and stopped Milan, 54-30, on Wednesday. Coburn went 2-0 that night in Byron, pinning Micah Adkins of Milan in 17 seconds and outlasting Byron’s Layton Ciszewski 7-6.
“I would say my biggest highlight so far (this winter) probably is just the team taking first at the Birch Run Invitational Team Tournament and then, individually, probably (Wednesday) against Byron and we swept them and that’s a pretty big rivalry.”
Coburn said Durand hopes to win its third straight team district championship this year and maybe do some damage in the team regionals and beyond.
Durand’s football team finished 4-3 in the MMAC and 6-4 overall. The Railroaders went 5-4 in the regular season, losing to eventual Division 6 state champion Lansing Catholic Central, 37-6, in the first round of the playoffs.
“It was unfortunate, the draw we got in the first round,” Coburn said. “(LCC) ended up going and winning the title, but definitely we had a successful season.
“We only had one turnover, I’m pretty sure, all season,” Coburn said. “And I forget in what game it came but I know it was an interception.”
Webb, Durand’s football coach, said Coburn was a key blocker on the line.
“He played left guard and was our puller,” Webb said. “He got himself in really good shape and this past year he went from like 230 to a 195. He got stronger and he basically replaced Hunter Spaulding as like our trapping or pulling guard.”
Coburn is currently in his fourth season of varsity wrestling.
He played football for three seasons at Durand. He has also played varsity baseball, manning third base.
Coburn, who maintains a 3.8 GPA at Durand, said his college plans include attending either the University of Michigan-Flint or the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
He plans to study mechanical engineering.
