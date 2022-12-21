OWOSSO — Freshman point guard Danica Dwyer scored 20 points with six steals as Owosso doubled up visiting Shepherd, 66-33, Tuesday in girls basketball action.
The Trojans (3-3) ended a three-game losing streak.
Skotti Ball-Duley scored 15 points for Owosso while Lexi Hemker had nine points and four steals and Peyton Spicer had 18 rebounds and joined Reese Thayer with seven points. Thayer added six steals and six rebounds.
Owosso led 33-13 by halftime.
Shepherd fell to 3-4.
Chesaning 55, Byron 37
CHESANING — Ava Devereaux delivered 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals as Chesaning downed Byron 55-37 to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the MMAC.
Charley Mahan added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for the winning side. Hannah Oakes had eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists while Kyle Florian had seven points and seven steals and Hannah Cooper had six points, five assists and three steals.
Jordan Huhn scored 20 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists for Byron (2-5 overall, 0-4 MMAC). Jaclyn Aldrich had eight points and seven rebounds for the Eagles while Reese Forgie had five points, four rebounds and four assists.
Corunna 34, Bridgeport 29
CORUNNA — Corunna improved to 4-2 overall by skirting Bridgeport, 34-29, Tuesday.
Sydnie Gillett scored 12 points for the Cavaliers while Jenna Bauman scored eight points and Jorja Napier added six points.
Bridgeport (2-3) featured Kimoora Ellis’ 18 points.
New Lothrop 51,
LakeVille 21
OTISVILLE — A 26-3 run in the second quarter springboarded New Lothrop past LakeVille 51-21 Tuesday.
The Hornets improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC.
Izzy Heslip scored 11 points for the Hornets while Laina Yates and Ashlynn Orr each scored nine points and Marissa Rombach had eight points. Kelsey Kohlmann contributed six points and six steals to the winning cause.
LakeVille fell to 4-4 and 2-2 in league play.
St. Louis 46, Morrice 39
MORRICE — St. Louis was seven points better than Morrice Tuesday.
The Orioles (5-2) got 17 points from Aubrey Rogers and 12 points from Makenzie Doerner. Kaylee McGowan scored eight points with seven rebounds. Rogers and Lily Nowak each had six steals for the O’s. Rogers added six rebounds and three assists.
St. Louis (5-2) got 20 points from Natalie Hoyt.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chesaning 63, Byron 29
CHESANING — Chesaning climbed to 5-0 and 3-0 in the MMAC with a decisive victory over Byron, 63-29, Tuesday.
Mason Struck led the Indians with 20 points and five rebounds with Reese Greenfelder adding 12 points, four steals and four rebounds and Evan List scoring 11 points.
Byron (1-4, 1-3 MMAC) got six points and three blocks from Jalen Branch. Reece Arndt had nine rebounds and joined Trevor Ritter and Mitchell Morrow with five points.
New Lothrop 71,
LakeVille 36
OTISVILLE — Ty Kohlmann scored 29 points with four 3-pointers and New Lothrop routed LakeVille 71-36 Tuesday.
The Hornets (2-3, 1-3 MMAC) got 11-point nights from Alex Henige and Jayden Martinez. Greg Henderson and Ryan Heslip each scored six points.
“Tonight was a complete team effort and we played well at both ends of the floor,” said New Lothrop coach Brady Simons.
LakeVille fell to 0-5 and 0-4 in the MMAC.
St. Louis 48, Morrice 38
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis topped Morrice by 10 points Tuesday.
The Orioles (1-5) were led by Travis Farrow’s 16-point night.
St. Louis improved to 2-3 overall.
St. Johns 59, Owosso 31
ST. JOHNS — The Redwings topped Owosso 59-31 Tuesday.
The Trojans fell to 0-6 overall.
The win lifted St. Johns to 4-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.