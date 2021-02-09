BYRON — Senior All-Staters Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement are back, and so is basketball.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave the OK Friday for high school contact sports to begin their competitive seasons starting Monday.
Byron returns seven players from last year’s squad which went 14-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for the school’s first outright league title in 30 years. The Eagles also captured their first-ever district title and were set to play for the school’s first regional championship when the remainder of the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19-related concerns.
Marvin, the two-time Argus-Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year, captured first-team All-State honors in Division 3 from The Associated Press, averaging 18.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. She said it’s just good to get back to playing games on the court.
Marvin, 11 points shy of 1,000 for her career heading into the season opener against St. Ignace tonight at Mio, will once again play guard/forward for the Eagles.
“It definitely ended on a kind of a sour finish last year and I think we are all just ready to start,” Marvin said. “It was definitely hard and challenging not being able to start — after having last year taken away. It definitely feels really, really good and I’m really thankful that we’re finally able to start.”
Girls basketball will look a lot different than last year. Masks will be required to be worn, crowds will be limited and the schedule will be abbreviated. Marvin said in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference each team will play all of the other league opponents just once instead of twice.
“We’ll definitely have to come into every league game focused because we don’t have any room for slip-ups because we only play every league team only once,” she said. “And we definitely have some tough teams in the league. I think probably Ovid and Chesaning and New Lothrop will be some of the tougher teams in the league. But I feel confident that we’ll do pretty well in them. We just have to come ready to play.”
Clement, a guard/forward averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, a year ago. She has scored 799 career points entering this season.
“I would say this year’s goal for us would be to get as far as we can in the district and regionals, our playoff games, and we want to make it as far as we did last year — hopefully,” Clement said. “And hopefully even farther. About league? Last year we won it pretty easily besides Chesaning (Byron needed overtime to defeat the Indians in the second meeting). I know they have lost a few key players but I know they are still going to be a very good team. New Lothrop is a very good team. But I think we can take them and I think we can win it outright again.”
Byron will cram seven league games and 11 non-conference macthups into a six-week window before district play begins.
“It’s a tough schedule, but we are so excited to play,” head coach Theresa Marvin said.
Sarah Marvin said the team hopes to have another banner season.
“We have a lot of potential,” Marvin said. “The goal would be just to accomplish new things that our program and our school has never done before. Last year we won the school’s first district championship and it would be really great this year to get a first regional championship. We’re just kind of embracing the season.”
Byron
Coach: Theresa Marvin (7th season, 94-35)
Last Year: 23-1 (14-0 MMAC).
Returning Players: Sarah Marvin, Sr., G; Makayla Clement, Sr., F/G; Becky Marvin, Sr., F; Makenna Clement, So., F; Allison Hooley, Sr., G; MaryAnn Montgomery, Sr.; Skylar Lewis, Sr.; Abby Thomas, Sr.
Newcomers: Reese Forgie, So., G; Ashley Nixon, So., F.
Outlook: Byron is coming off a 23-1 season that ended prematurely in the regionals when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the remaining games. The Eagles, however, are expected to be very strong again, led by two All-State seniors in Marvin and Clement. The team’s starting line-up is also expected to feature sophomore Makenna Clement, senior Becky Marvin and senior Allison Hooley, a three-year varsity player. “With the loss of guards Raegan Forgie and Haley Hooley to graduation, we are also expecting big contributions from seniors MaryAnn Montgomery and Skylar Lewis,” Theresa Marvin said. “Our No. 1 goal is just to really enjoy this season, especially for our seniors. COVID really gives you perspective on things and we just want to make sure we’re having fun and taking it all in.”
Corunna
Coach: Ron Birchmeier (10th season, 122-77)
Last Year: 10-11 (6-4 Flint Metro Stars)
Returning Players: Ellie Toney, Jr., SG/SF/PF; Sydnie Gillett, So., PG/SG/SF; Gracie Yerian, Sr., SG; Jenna Bauman, So., SG; Kira Patrick, So., PF/SG; Piper LePino, Sr., PF/C; Amanda VanDusen, Sr., PF/C.
Newcomers: Skylar Alchin, Jr., SG/SF; Mary Yerian, Jr., SG/SF.
Outlook: Toney was a first-team all-Flint Metro League Stars division selection after averaging 17.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals. The same went for Gillett, who averaged 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Birchmeier said the goal for the Cavaliers is to compete for league and district titles. “We do have several players returning,” Birchmeier said. “Like every team, the past year has disrupted several activities that we would do. It’s not clear how this will impact the teams until competition starts.”
Chesaning
Coach: Ryan Ferry (fifth season, 47-41)
Last Year: 19-5 (12-2 MMAC)
Returning Players: Karissa Ferry, Sr., SF/PF/C; Meghan Florian, Sr., PG/SG; Allison Oakes, Sr., C/PF; Kaitlyn Farrar, Sr.
Outlook: The Indians captured the school’s first girls district basketball title in 10 years last season before bowing out to Freeland in the regional semis. Chesaning graduated eight seniors from that 19-win squad, which pushed 23-1 Byron to overtime in the regular season. The Indians are rebuilding and must replace several starting positions. However, Ferry’s squads have been known for their defensive prowess and opponents should not expect anything different this season. Karissa Ferry, a 5-foot-11 forward, averaged 6.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a year ago and will be a key player both offensively and defensively.
Durand
Coach: Cecil Cole (fifth season, 38-46)
Last Year: 7-13 (5-9 MMAC)
Returning Players: Kennedy Pawloski, Sr., PG; Jordyn Lawrence, So., G; Jessica Winslow, Jr., C.
Newcomers: Sydney Leydig, So., G; Rylee Remington, So., F; Jade Garske, Jr., F.
Outlook: Durand returns nine players from last year’s squad, including several who had their seasons cut short due to injuries. Pawloski averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 assists and 3.2 steals before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. She was voted a second-team all-league selection despite missing more than half the season. Sophomore Jordyn Lawrence returns after averaging 12.7 points while running the point in Pawloski’s absence. Lawrence was a second-team all-MMAC pick. Jessica Winslow, a 6-foot-4 junior post player, hauled in 6.2 rebounds a year ago and returns after missing the last seven games due to a foot injury. “We are looking to finish with a winning record in the league and hopefully find ourselves in the top three in the league,” Durand coach Cecil Cole said. “Our strength is nine returning players who all got valuable experience last year with all the injuries. Team speed is a plus. Our biggest weakness will be lack of size other than Jessica Winslow.”
Laingsburg
Coach: Doug Hurst (ninth season, 144-40)
Last Year: 15-8 (10-6 CMAC)
Returning Players: Grace Graham, Sr., PG; Lorna Strieff, Jr., F; Erica Wade, Jr., G; Hayleigh Mertens, Sr., G; Saige Wurm, Sr., F; Shaily Baynes, Sr., G; Gabby Paquet, Sr., G.
Newcomers: Dakota Ballard, Jr., PG/G; Julia Starr, PG/G; Ellie Baynes, So., F/G; Kezzie Dietz, J., G.
Outlook: Graham a senior point guard, is regarded as one of the best players in the area after nabbing first-team all-Central Michigan Athletic Conference honors as a junior. She averaged 12 points, six steals, six rebounds and two assists per game. Strieff was a second team all-leaguer who averaged seven points, six rebounds and two steals. Wade averaged five points, three rebounds and two steals. Head coach Doug Hurst said navigating a season through COVID-19 will be a challenge. “I’m guessing, like most coaches, my goal this year, first and foremost, is getting through the season healthy. With COVID, lack of practice/conditioning, it’s my priority to do the best I can in that area. From a competitive standpoint, we have some shoes to fill that we have lost the last several years. So from an experienced point of view, we’re young but if girls can step up quickly and fill some roles we should be competitive and go into every game with the mindset to win.” Hurst said Pewamo-Westphalia, Portland St. Patrick and Fowler, all with experience and talent, are the top teams to watch in the CMAC.
Morrice
Coach: Alex Colville (first season)
Last Year: 14-6 (12-2 GAC Blue)
Returning Players: Abi Beem, Jr., G; Allison Buck, Sr., G; Mallory Munro, Jr., G; Savannah Miles, Jr, PG; Marlaina Ash, Jr, C; Zoey Schnebelt, Jr., G; Kaylee McGowan, So., C; Makenzie Doerner, So, G;
Newcomers: Aubrey Rogers, Fr., G.
Outlook: Morrice has a new coach in Alex Colville. He succeeds long-time mentor Kris Smith, who went over 195-105 over 14 seasons. The Orioles must also replace graduated standouts Gracie Nowak at point guard and Olivia Riley and Jenna Smith. Morrice does return nine players from a year ago, including Buck, a senior guard, and juniors Beem, Munro, Miles, Ash, Wyzga and Schnebelt. Sophomores McGowan and Doerner also return. “Our goal this year is to win the league and make a strong case to go far into the playoffs,” Colville said. “Our strength of the team is our ability to push the tempo whenever we want to. Our weakness is I am a new head varsity basketball coach and I need to continue to learn how to coach this game as we progress through the season.”
New Lothrop
Coach: Jim Perry (11th season, 174-51)
Last Year: 11-11 (9-5 MMAC)
Returning Players: Brooke Wenzlick, Sr., G; Makayla Lienau, Sr., F; Emily Gross, Sr., G; Tatjana Clolinger, Sr., G; Madison Wheeler, Jr., G; Amya Brown, Jr. F.
Newcomers: Alexis Miller, Fr., F; Marissa Rombach, Fr., F.
Outlook: Playing both the point guard and the shooting guard spots, Wenzlick was named a first team all-MMAC guard a year ago as well as first-team All-Area and BCAM All-State. Wenzlick is on pace to become the 12th New Lothrop girls player to score 1,000 career points, currently sitting 98 shy. She averaged 18.7 points per game last year along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.0 assists. She also scored a school-record 42 points last season against Durand. Also returning are honorable mention all-league players Makayla Lienau and Madison Wheeler. “We have the core group returning from last year’s team and we finished tied for third in the league,” Perry said. “We expect to compete for the league and district championships and hopefully be playing our best basketball at the end of the season. Our goal is to get better every day.”
Owosso
Coach: Jeremy Dwyer (second season, 2-19)
Last Year: 2-19 (1-9 Flint Metro Stars)
Returning Players: Reyn Tuttle, Sr., F.; Alaynie Drury, Sr., F.; Kaitlyn Cummings, Sr., G; Alana Dotts, Jr., F; Sawyer Ball-Duley, Jr. G; Kendall Anderson, Jr., G.
Newcomers: This is a wild card as Dwyer said tryouts were postponed the week of Nov. 9 and have not yet taken place. “Based on some summer work, we were able to do, I expect a couple of underclassmen to challenge for key roles and possibly starter minutes. I don’t want names out yet until I can officially hold a tryout,” Dwyer said.
Outlook: Dwyer has assumed the sole head coaching position after sharing duties with Phil Gobel last season. The team will be led by Tuttle, a senior forward, who averaged 9.6 points and seven rebounds a year ago. She was named to the Flint Metro League Stars second team. Drury, a senior forward, averaged 6.8 points and seven rebounds and was an honorable mention. “Our goals are to play competitively, finish with a winning record,” Dwyer said. “If we accomplish this, we will be in a good spot heading into postseason.”
With COVID-19 delaying the start of the season, things are going to be challenging, Dwyer said.
“This season could have a weird look to it as multiple teams are scheduling back-to-back nights to squeeze in games,” he said. “Shortened practices times … and everything that goes with it. One of the challenges we will face will be getting our younger players up to speed with this year’s lack of practice together. But those girls have played a lot of basketball and I think are going to very be very exciting to watch develop and by very strong in the future.”
Ovid-Elsie
Coach: Ryan Cunningham (14th season, 117-161)
Last Year: 15-7 (9-5 MMAC).
Returning Players: Caitlyn Walter, Jr.; Madison Cunningham, Sr.; Kiah Longoria, So.; Tristan Ziola, Sr.; Allison Reppenhagen, Sr.; Braylon Byrnes, Jr.; Kaylee Hall, Jr.
Newcomers: Ava Bates, Fr.; Hailee Campbell, Fr.; Evalyn Cole, Fr.; Braden Tokar, Fr.
Outook: Walter, Cunningham and Longoria are all returning starters and all three were all-conference players for the Marauders. Ovid-Elsie will also blend in several young players including four freshman. “With the loss of summer basketball and a shortened season, our goal is to come together as quickly as possible as one unit,” Ryan Cunningham said. “Having such a range of players will take some time to develop as a team so right now we are going to take it one day at a time and one game at a time. We have a lot to learn in a very short period.
“I believe we will be very competitive and challenge the best for both a conference title and a district title, but we have a lot of growing to do in a very short period of time.”
In terms of strengths, Cunningham said: “This is a very balanced and well-rounded team with the ability to play all 10 girls on the roster. We have size, quickness and athleticism. Despite being fairly young, I believe that we have some talent and a relatively high basketball IQ.”
Perry
Coach: Lindsay Kadletz (first season)
Last Year: 10-11 (6-6 GLAC)
Returning Players: Emma Cochrane, Sr., G; Lorraine Tharnish, Jr., F; Sophie Knickerbocker, Jr., F/C; Grace O’Neill, Jr., G; Bailey Cramer, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Lexi VanAtta, Jr., G; Jayden Johnson, Jr., G/F; Jackie Mattison, Jr., F.
Outlook: Lindsay Kadletz takes over at Perry, succeeding Tim Beebe, who went 76-49 in five seasons. The Ramblers graduated Alyssa Welsh, the school’s career scoring leader who ranks seventh all-time in the area. Perry still hopes to make some noise in the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference this winter. “We hope to continue to grow as a team and have a successful season.” Kadletz said. The Ramblers, however, will be relatively young after graduating six players. “We have a strong junior class. We had great offseason workouts with a lot of participation,” Kadletz said.
