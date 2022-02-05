CHESANING — Ovid-Elsie continued its dominance Friday, besting host Chesaning 70-38 to improve to 13-0 on year
The Marauders (9-0 MMAC) won the first quarter 13-5 and kept their foot on the gas in what O-E coach Ryan Cunningham called “one of the most complete games we’ve played.”
“Our defense was stout,” he said. “Offensively we shot well and it was all a team effort. “Our girls studied film, knew the game plan, practiced hard all week and delivered. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Sophomore Ava Bates was the high scorer for O-E with 16 points. Senior guard Caitlyn Walter and sophomore Evalyn Cole followed her with 14 apiece. As a team, O-E shot 52.9% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range.
The Marauders finished with 26 steals — nine of which came from Cole. Bates and fellow sophomore Hailee Campbell were each credited with four.
Chesaning (9-5, 7-4 MMAC) coach Steve Keck tipped his cap to the Ovid-Elsie after the game: “(They) play well together and they have some really good athletes. They’re undefeated for a reason,” he said.
Still Keck praised his team’s doggedness and lack of quit, noting that they kept giving max effort and won the fourth quarter 15-8.
Chesaning’s was paced by Avery Butcher, with 11 points, three boards and four steals, and senior Lilly Skaryd who contributed eight points, three rebounds, six steals and three assists.
Ovid-Elsie Scoring: Rylee Lewis 1 0-0 2, Kaylee Hall 2 0-0 5, Kiah Longoria 3 2-2 8, Caitlyn Walter 6 0-0 14, Braylon Byrnes 2 0-0 4, Braeden Tokar 2 3-4 7, Evalyn Cole 5 3-6 14, Hailee Campbell 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 11-18 70.
Chesaning TOTALS: 16 4-9 38.
New Lothrop 36, Durand 29
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop ground out a 36-29 win over Durand on Friday, bouncing back their six-point loss to Chesaning on Jan. 28
New Lothrop (8-4, 7-2 MMAC) is second in the league standings behind Ovid-Elsie; Durand (10-5, 7-4) is third.
Durand entered halftime leading 16-15, but New Lothrop regrouped thanks in part to some clutch 3-pointers from junior Ava Muron.
Izzy Heslip led New Lothrop with 11 points, but also held Durand standout Jordyn Lawrence to seven points, playing excellent defense according to Hornets coach Jim Perry.
New Lothrop Scoring: Lily Bruff 0 4-4 4, Ava Muron 2 0-0 6, Izzy Heslip 3 3-4 11, Ashlyn Orr 1 1-3 3, Alexis Miller 3 4-6 10, Maddie Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-13 36.
Durand Scoring: Rebecca Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Shianne Briggs 1 0-0 2, Sydney Leydig 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Lawrence 2 2-2 7, Izzy Konesny 1 2-6 4, Mackenzi Aslin 1 0-0 2, Rylee Remington 2 0-0 4, Jessica Winslow 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 4-8 29.
Goodrich 58, Corunna 52
GOODRICH — Twenty-point performances by Sydnie Gillett and Ellie Toney were not enough to give Corunna a road win over Goodrich High on Friday, as the Cavs fell 58-52.
Gillett finished with 23 points and Toney had 21, but no other Cav managed more than three.
Goodrich remained one spot above Corunna in the Flint Metro League standings. The loss drops the Cavs to 3-3 in the conference and 7-6 overall.
Corunna Scoring: Jenna Baumann 0 2-2 2, Ellie Toney 6 7-8 21, Sydnie Gillett 10 1-1 23, Jorja Napier 1 1-2 3, Gracie Crowe 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 12-15 52.
Byron 49, Montrose 46 (OT)
MONTROSE — Byron edged Montrose in overtime, 49-46, Friday as Jordan Huhn scored 15 points with seven rebounds and Reese Forgie added 14 points.
The Eagles also got 11 points from Mya Foster and six from Haylee Schott, who added 10 rebounds and three steals.
The Eagles improved to 2-7 in the MMAC and 3-11 overall.
BYRON SCORING: Kierra Conlin 1 0-0 2, Ashley Nixon 0 1-2 1, Mya Foster 5 1-2 11, Reese Forgie 2 8-15 14, Haylee Schott 2 2-4 6, Jordan Huhn 5 2-5 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.