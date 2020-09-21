GOODRICH — Lilly Evans won the girls race to lead Corunna to a second-place finish Saturday at the first Flint Metro League jamboree of the season.
Evans finished in 19 minutes, 24.7 seconds. She beat teammate Evie Wright, who was second in 19:59.2.
Goodrich won the team scoring with 35 points. Corunna had 71 points. Owosso was sixth with 124.
Freshman Libby Summerland paced Owosso in 16th (23:10.6).
Mason Warner ran a season-best 16:51.6 for the Corunna boys, taking third overall. Logan Roka was seventh for the Cavs in 17:28.1.
The Goodrich boys won the team competition with 45 points, edging Clio (45). The Cavaliers were fourth with 80 points. Owosso placed sixth with 161.
Jack Smith was Owosso’s top runner in 21st (19:20.1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.