MORRICE — Morrice has been so dominant on the ground this season, the Orioles have only attempted nine passes.
Morrice, which was finally forced to punt for the first time this year, remained perfect: seven wins in seven tries.
The Orioles opened their Eight-Player Football playoff run with a 32-0 victory over 1-6 Kingston Thursday in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.
Morrice led 32-0 by halftime and junior quarterback Wyatt Wesley rushed for three touchdowns — from 42, 32 and 3 yards — all in the first quarter. Wesley also tossed a 19-yard TD pass to junior Todd Nanasy on a flair pass to the left on the first play of the second quarter. It was the lone pass Morrice tried all night.
Wesley also had four two-point conversion runs and led the Orioles in tackles from his outside linebacking spot with 10.
With the game well in hand and with coach Kendall Crockett wanting to give some valuable playoff experience to some other players, the Orioles substituted liberally in the second half.
“It was a good experience for the two’s and the other back-ups to get in and get some playing time,” Wesley said. “It was good for the starters to get in and get out, too. But the guys on the line make everything work. They go out and make the blocks. All we do is run it.”
Morrice relied on the one-two rushing punch of Wesley and teammate Jonathan Carpenter, who also saw time at quarterback. Carpenter was the team’s leading rusher Thursday in terms of yardage, darting for 106 yards on six carries out of the shotgun set.
Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said his squad looked crisp, especially in the early going.
“The offensive line played well tonight — they fired off the ball and did their job,” Crockett said.
“Wyatt was typical Wyatt, running the ball hard. He caught some lanes and he made it happen.”
Wesley now has totaled 1,105 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs on 80 carries. He leads the team in two-point conversion runs with 11 and in points with 136.
Morrice will advance to the second round of the Eight Player Division 1 playoffs next week at home in region 3.
The Orioles will face the winner of Saturday’s 2 p.m. clash pitting Deckerville (4-2) at Merrill (5-1).
“They play Saturday and so we’ll find out then,” Crockett said. “I don’t know if we’ll play Thursday or Friday (next week). But if it is Deckerville, trying to beat the same team twice in one year — especially in two weeks — that’s tough sledding right there.”
Morrice downed Deckerville 58-30 Oct. 23.
“They put up 30 points on us and that’s the most we’ve given up all season,” Crockett added.
Morrice was almost perfect Thursday but was guilty of one miscue, a fumble at the Cardinals’ 10-yard line in the second quarter.
Morrice was forced to punt early in the third quarter — perhaps the biggest surprise of the night.
But the Orioles’ defense still preserved the shutout — their third of the season.
Morrice had shut out this same Kingston team on Oct. 16, 57-0.
While Wesley had 10 stops, teammate Nanasy had seven tackles. Morrice also took advantage of fumble recoveries by Carpenter and Peyton McGowan and Josh Wood’s interception at the Morrice 9-yard line late in the first half.
But it was Morrice’s running game which drew the brightest spotlight, Morrice totaled 242 yards on the ground on 31 carries.
The Orioles’ right offensive guard Alex Larner said Morrice’s O-Line takes its job seriously and is very mobile and fast.
“In the off-season we worked out with the backs and we’re as fast as they are,” Larner said.
“We’re as disciplined as they are. So that’s a big help.”
Larner said he is just one of many key offensive linemen.
“No. 99, Brent McGowan is a big boy and he’s huge and fast,” Larner said. “He’s left guard or tackle. And No. 33, Jordan Converse, he’s speedy. The center.”
Morrice reached the state semifinals in Eight-Player Football last season and won a state title in 2018.
Wesley said he feels this 2020 Morrice team can make a good run in the playoffs if it keeps working hard. Morrice will have the home-field advantage for as long as it keeps winning.
“If we stay disciplined, I think we can go a long ways,” Wesley said. “But it’s all about keeping your head down and working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.