REESE — New Lothrop saw its volleyball season come to an end Monday in a first-round Division 3 district match.
Reese swept the Hornets 3-0. New Lothrop ended its season with a 21-18-3 record.
No other details were provided.
Haslett turns back Perry
PERRY — Perry lost in straight sets to Haslett Monday in Division 2 district play.
The Vikings advanced to face Durand in a district semifinal test set for 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
No other details were provided.
Ovid-Elsie sidelined
STANTON — Stanton Central Montcalm turned back Ovid-Elsie in three sets Monday during Division 2 district tournament action.
Montcalm advanced to face Alma in a 7 p.m. Wednesday district semifinal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.