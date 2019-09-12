AP Michigan Football Prep Poll
|Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4)
|(2-0)
|49
|2. Belleville (1)
|(2-0)
|44
|3. Rockford
|(2-0)
|36
|4. Dearborn Fordson
|(2-0)
|28
|5. Grandville
|(2-0)
|24
|6. Lake Orion
|(2-0)
|21
|(tie) Davison
|(2-0)
|21
|8. West Bloomfield
|(1-1)
|17
|9. Rochester Adams
|(2-0)
|14
|10. Detroit Catholic Central
|(1-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: Clarkston 5. Romeo 5. Plymouth 4. Holt 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Muskegon Mona Shores (3)
|(2-0)
|47
|2. Birmingham Groves (2)
|(2-0)
|45
|3. Walled Lake Western
|(2-0)
|38
|4. Midland
|(2-0)
|31
|5. South Lyon
|(2-0)
|26
|6. Oak Park
|(1-1)
|19
|7. Livonia Franklin
|(2-0)
|18
|8. Warren De La Salle
|(1-1)
|15
|9. Warren Mott
|(2-0)
|12
|10. Portage Northern
|(2-0)
|11
Others receiving votes: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 5. Port Huron Northern 5. Portage Central 2. Grosse Pointe South 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Muskegon (5)
|(2-0)
|50
|2. Edwardsburg
|(2-0)
|42
|3. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
|(2-0)
|35
|4. Zeeland West
|(2-0)
|31
|5. Mount Pleasant
|(2-0)
|30
|6. Chelsea
|(2-0)
|20
|7. Coldwater
|(2-0)
|15
|8. Birmingham
|Brother Rice
|(2-0)
|14
|9. Warren Woods Tower
|(2-0)
|8
|10. Mason
|(2-0)
|6
|(tie) River Rouge
|(1-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 5. Zeeland East 5. Riverview 4. Flint Kearsley 2. Grand Rapids Northview 1. DeWitt 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Paw Paw (1)
|(2-0)
|41
|2. Detroit Country Day (3)
|(2-0)
|38
|3. Hamilton
|(2-0)
|33
|4. Escanaba
|(2-0)
|29
|5. Flint Powers
|(2-0)
|21
|6. Milan
|(2-0)
|19
|7. Muskegon Orchard View
|(2-0)
|16
|8. Williamston
|(2-0)
|14
|9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
|(1-1)
|11
|(tie) Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
|(2-0)
|11
Others receiving votes: Hudsonville Unity Christian 10. Sparta (1) 10. Vicksburg 7. Ludington 5. North Branch 5. Fowlerville 4.
|Division 5
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Montague (1)
|(2-0)
|36
|2. Portland (1)
|(2-0)
|35
|3. Muskegon Oakridge (1)
|(2-0)
|33
|4. Lansing Catholic
|(2-0)
|23
|5. Kingsley
|(2-0)
|19
|(tie) Frankenmuth (1)
|(2-0)
|19
|7. Marine City
|(2-0)
|13
|8. Clare
|(2-0)
|12
|9. Hillsdale
|(2-0)
|11
|10. Saginaw Swan Valley
|(1-1)
|6
Others receiving votes: Hopkins 5. Comstock Park 3. Olivet 3. Onsted 2.
|Division 6
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Ithaca (2)
|(2-0)
|37
|2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
|(2-0)
|35
|3. Maple City Glen Lake (1)
|(2-0)
|32
|4. Warren Michigan Collegiate
|(2-0)
|26
|5. Montrose (1)
|(2-0)
|21
|6. Flint Hamady
|(2-0)
|19
|7. Grass Lake
|(2-0)
|17
|8. Niles Brandywine
|(2-0)
|14
|9. Gladstone
|(2-0)
|12
|10. Brooklyn Columbia Central
|(2-0)
|5
Others receiving votes: Hemlock 1. Ravenna 1.
|Division 7
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. New Lothrop (1)
|(2-0)
|26
|2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1)
|(2-0)
|19
|(tie) Clinton
|(2-0)
|19
|4. Jackson Lumen Christi (1)
|(2-0)
|18
|5. Schoolcraft
|(2-0)
|15
|6. Sand Creek
|(2-0)
|12
|7. Riverview Gabriel Richard
|(2-0)
|10
|8. Cassopolis
|(2-0)
|9
|9. Centreville
|(2-0)
|7
|(tie) Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker
|(2-0)
|7
Others receiving votes: Beaverton 6. Gobles 6. Iron Mountain 5. Springport 3. West Iron County 2. Madison Heights Bishop Foley 1.
|Division 8
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Reading (2)
|(1-1)
|27
|2. Michigan Lutheran Seminary
|(2-0)
|26
|3. Ishpeming
|(2-0)
|21
|4. Harbor Beach (1)
|(2-0)
|18
|5. Saginaw Nouvel
|(2-0)
|16
|6. Ubly
|(2-0)
|10
|6. Clarkston Everest Catholic
|(2-0)
|10
|8. White Pigeon
|(2-0)
|9
|9. Mount Clemens
|(2-0)
|8
|10. Johannesburg-Lewiston
|(2-0)
|6
|(tie) Fowler
|(2-0)
|6
Others receiving votes: Flint Beecher 4. Ottawa Lake Whiteford 2. Lake Linden-Hubbell 1. Adrian Lenawee Christian 1.
|Division 8 Player
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Pickford
|(2-0)
|44
|2. Morrice (4)
|(2-0)
|40
|3. Powers North Central (1)
|(2-0)
|33
|4. Onekama
|(2-0)
|22
|5. Climax-Scotts
|(2-0)
|15
Others receiving votes: Deckerville 12. Colon 8. Gaylord St. Mary 7. Newberry 7. Peck 6. Portland St Patrick 6.
