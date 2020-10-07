ELSIE — Senior Karissa Ferry had the hot hand — both at the serving line and at the net for Chesaning.
Ferry totaled 17 points — five aces, seven blocks, five kills and five digs — Tuesday, but her serving at crucial times may have been her biggest contribution.
Using a powerful jump serve, Ferry scored the final four points of the night, as the Indians won their first match of the season — 25-20, 26-24, 25-23 over Ovid-Elsie.
Kate Lewis had 11 points, four blocks and five assists for Chesaning (1-6, 1-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Meghan Florian had nine points, three aces and three kills, while Kylie Morse had five blocks.
“It was just a good win and we played well all-around today,” Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said. “We have stretches where bad things happen and they keep steamrolling, but we did well today and we had good communication, we moved well and we had good hits and good serves.”
Ovid-Elsie, getting nine kills and three blocks from Kalista Bancroft, eight kills from Madison Cunningham and 20 assists from Braylon Byrnes, fell to 0-3 in the MMAC. Byrnes and Cunningham each had three aces for Ovid-Elsie.
Chesaning needed to rally from deficits of 9-2, 16-8 and 23-20 in the final set. The Indians chipped away and Ferry dealt an ace to put the Indians up 24-23. Then Florian went for a tip kill that Ovid-Elsie couldn’t handle and Chesaning’s first win of the season was in the books.
“Any time Karissa is coming up to serve — and she’s been serving great all year — we feel pretty good,” Poyer said.
Ferry said she has honed her jump serve and has become more consistent with it.
“I’ve improved and I work more on spot serving,” Ferry said. “I feel that now that we’ve got our rhythm we can keep going and keep working hard and hopefully good things will happen.”
Chesaning got four digs from Kylie Florian and three assists from Hayley Rolfe. Cunningham, one of three seniors on the Ovid-Elsie squad, said there were plenty of bright spots to build off.
“The biggest thing we have to work on is serve receive, but I think we have a really strong offense,” Cunningham said. “We started to run our offense well tonight — we did a really good job of doing that. Our passes were way better than they have been all season.”
Ovid-Elsie head coach Kortney Miller agreed and said Byrnes did a solid job in the setting department.
“If it wasn’t for Braylon, we wouldn’t have the set ups for our hitters,” Miller said. “She had great sets tonight and then Kyran (Tyler), she was playing left back tonight, she had a lot of great passes. So there were a lot of things to help our offense. We’ve been struggling to get an offense going this year and we finally got an offense going and it’s nice.”
“We played our butts off tonight,” Byrnes said.
In the first set, back-to-back aces by Byrnes gave Ovid-Elsie a 7-3 lead but Chesaning rallied to tie it at 8 on Ferry’s tip. Ferry served up three straight aces and four straight points to give the Indians a 19-12 lead. She then powered the set-winning kill with authority and Chesaning went up 1-0.
Ovid-Elsie again took a lead in set two, building a 15-10 advantage. It was tied 24-apiece when Ferry came up with a block on Bancroft to make it 25-24 Indians. Kate Lewis’ serve sailed off an Ovid-Elsie defender and Chesaning won set two, 26-24.
