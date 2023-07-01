Two-way terror: Laingsburg’s Randall pitched and hit way to All-Area baseball POY honors

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s Ty Randall dominated in all facets of the game this baseball season.
A zippy fastball and a nasty slider helped him fashion an 11-3 record with 1.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts.
With the bat in his hands, the left-handed hitting junior rapped out 53 hits with 12 doubles, five triples and 47 RBI. He also stole 22 bases, for good measure.
His win, strikeout, hit and RBI totals were all Laingsburg school records, and he led the Wolfpack to a 25-10 record and a district title.
His performance earned him MHSAA Division 3 first team all-state, and college scouts have got their eyes peeled. Now he can add Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year to his laundry list of accolades.
Despite being plenty proficient with the stick and on the basepaths, Randall feels most at home on the mound, where he relishes the opportunity to touch the ball on every play of the game.
The mound is where, Randall says, “I’m in control of the game.”
“When he’s talking about controlling the game, he’s dictating what’s happening,” Wolfpack head coach (and Randall’s father) Todd Randall said. “So his set up pitch might be something high and inside and then he comes back with that slider where it breaks and just drops off hard. So he is setting up kids in his favor.”
A second team all-stater last season as a position player (he plays shortstop when not pitching) Ty Randall’s pitching breakout owed a lot to a major increase in velocity from his sophomore season.
“I bumped up my velocity about six or seven miles an hour from last year,” Randall said. “The fastest I threw was 89 (miles per hour).”
Randall’s slider also added a bit of heat, and he felt confident enough in the pitch to throw it in all situations.
“(The slider) keeps hitters off balance for sure,” said Todd Randall. “He was throwing his off-speed last year as a sophomore. But this year, he threw it a little more. He threw it in big moments. And what threw off hitters the most was that Ty could throw it in full-count situations — where kids are expecting him to throw a fastball and he would land that for a punchout. Being able to throw that pitch in a full-count situation is huge for success.”
Ty Randall said his favorite pitching performance came when he was able to shut out Fowler (with 12 strikeouts) during a 4-0 early-season win at home. It was a big game in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. It gave the Wolfpack a 3-0 mark in the league at the time — though Laingsburg ultimately fell short of the conference crown — and several college scouts were in attendance to see him pitch.
“That was a big moment and it was a big night. We had a packed house,” Todd Randall said. “A lot of people were coming to look especially at Ty. That was big and Fowler was a very good team.”
The junior had drawn looks from several colleges including some bigger Division 1 schools, said Todd Randall.
“There are recruiting options right now and there are plenty of schools interested in Ty,” he said. “But he has not narrowed it down to one specific school yet. He has got some dreams and some bigger schools have looked at him but summer and next season will dictate a lot.”
While pitching is his first love, Ty Randall says he’s worked hard to keep his hitting up to snuff.
“I definitely improved my hitting a lot from the start of my career,” Randall said. “Working out in the weight room has helped my game both ways.”
Randall will have plenty to keep him occupied before next baseball season rolls around.
A three-sport star, Randall is the starting quarterback on the Wolfpack football team, and starts at forward for the school’s hoops squad.
Argus-Press 2023 All-Area Baseball Teams
Player of the Year
Ty Randall, Laingsburg, Jr.
The junior pitcher/shortstop — a first-team Division 3 all-state pitcher — broke several school records during the 2023 season, both on the mound and in the batter’s box. The hard-throwing righthander compiled an 11-3 record on the mound with a 1.31 earned run average. He set a school record for wins in a season and strikeouts in a season (135). Randall, who batted left-handed, also laced a school-record 53 hits and a school-record 47 RBIs. He batted .477 with 22 stolen bases, 12 doubles and five triples. He also fielded .940 at shortstop.
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers
Collin Thompson, Corunna, Sr.
The crafty senior righthander , an honorable mention All-Stater in Division 2 as an infielder, sported a 9-0 won-loss record with a 1.71 earned run average in 65 1/3 innings pitched. Thompson walked just 10 batters while striking out 30. He gave up 16 earned runs. He played second base when not pitching and batted .300 with 27 hits, 23 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He was named a first-team unanimous Flint Metro League pitcher.
Brady Sager, Chesaning, So.
Sager, a sophomore, compiled a 7-1 won-loss record with a 1.15 earned run average. In 48 2/3 innings pitched, Sager struck out 85 and walked 16. He gave up eight earned runs. Sager also batted .439 with an on-base percentage of .492 this season for the Indians. He tagged 47 hits with 11 doubles, 25 RBI and 42 runs scored. Sager drew 15 walks and struck out six times.
Position Players
Colby Ardelean, Corunna, Sr.
Ardelean, an All-State honorable mention third baseman in Division 2, could also have had a legitimate claim to the All-Area Player of the Year title as the senior batted an area-best .554 with an area-best and school-record 62 hits. The lead-off hitter for the 25-10 Cavaliers, Ardelean also set a school record for most steals in a season (42). The First Team All-Flint Metro Player finished his high school career with 101 total hits.He also compiled a 4-0 pitching record and a 2.33 earned run average. In 30 innings pitched, he struck out 18 and walked four and gave up 10 earned runs and 29 hits.
Nash Wendling, Chesaning, Jr.
Another player with a legitimate shot as an All-Area Player of the Year recognition was Wendling. The first team Division 3 all-state baseman, who batted from the left side, batted .505 with a school record 50 RBI. He rapped 12 doubles and drew 13 walks and had an on-base percentage of .536. Although he still has a full year ahead of him at the high school level, Wendling is already the school record-holder in career hits (135) and doubles (32).
Joey McGraw-Allen, Perry, Jr.
McGraw-Allen, a second-team Division 3 all-state infielder, batted .489 with 46 hits and 54 runs scored and 46 stolen bases. The first-team GLAC shortstop/pitcher maintained an on-base percentage of .606 with 15 RBIs. McGraw-Allen lined nine doubles and three triples while drawing 21 walks.
Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop, Sr.
Kohlmann, a senior shortstop/outfielder, batted .456 with 47 hits, 40 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .543. The first-team MMAC all-star drove in 22 runs and had six doubles and four triples.
Lucas Powell, Chesaning, Sr.
Powell, a catcher/infielder, batted .417 with 45 hits including eight doubles and four triples. The senior drove in 25 runs, drew 19 walks and struck out just three times. His on-base percentage was .489. Powell, all-district for the third season in a row and a second team all-MMAC player, tied a school record for most triples in a career with seven. He was second all-time in steals for a season (43) and ranked second in career stolen bases (79).
Tristan Krupp, Perry, Jr.
Krupp, who played outfield, second base and shortstop, batted .417 with 38 hits on the season. He drove in 35 runs with an on-base percentage of .565.
Will Huff, Durand, Sr.
The senior firstbaseman batted .410 with 25 hits and an on-base percentage of .523. He drove in 15 runs and had 22 stolen bases.
Emilio Garcia, Laingsburg, So.
Garcia, a first baseman who captured first team All-CMAC and All-District honors, batted .406 with 39 hits and 28 RBIs. He lined three doubles and had 15 stolen bases. Garcia scored 48 runs.
Jayden Martinez, New Lothrop, Jr.
Martinez, a first-team All-MMAC outfielder/firstbaseman, batted .398 with 39 hits and 32 RBI. Martinez lined nine triples and had five doubles. He drew 20 walks and struck out 10 times with an on-base percentage of .492.
Decklan Davis, Corunna, Sr.
Davis, an honorable mention All-Stater in Division 2 at catcher and first-team All-Flint Metro League player, batted .356 with 36 hits, 23 RBI and nine doubles. He scored 18 runs.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers
Logan Fulk, Chesaning, Sr.
The Indian senior compiled a 6-1 won-loss record with a 1.12 earned run average. In 49 innings pitched Fulk struck out 47 and walked six. He gave up nine earned runs. Fulk batted .406 with an on-base percentage of .508. He laced 39 hits and drove in 26 runs.
Jylon Peek, Perry, Sr.
Peek struck out 121 batters and walked 27 in 64 2/3 innings. He compiled a 7-2 won-loss record and a 2.64 earned run average while giving up 19 earned runs. Peek also batted .395 with 36 hits, 29 RBIs and a .525 on-base percentage.
Position Players
Hayden Pontack, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Pontack, a third baseman, batted .391 with 34 hits and an on-base percentage of .475. He drove in 21 runs and laced eight doubles and one triple. He was a first-team All-MMAC selection and All-District.
Braden Andrejack, Corunna, Jr.
Andrejack, a shortstop/pitcher, batted .380 with 35 hits including 11 doubles, 26 RBIs and 17 stolen bases. He also compiled a 6-1 pitching record which included 30 strikeouts and only six walks. He compiled a 2.89 earned run average.
Lucas Rumisek, Chesaning, Sr.
Rumisek, a senior utility player, batted .385 with 30 hits including three homers and six doubles. He drove in 23 runs and had 14 stolen bases.
Brayden Joslin, Durand, So.
Joslin, a sophomore outfielder, batted .373 with 25 hits and an on-base percentage of .523. He drove in 15 runs and stole 22 bases.
Jake Bowen, Ovid-Elsie, So.
The sophomore catcher batted .372 with an on-base percentage of .534. Bowen, a first-team All-MMAC selection, drove in 28 runs and was hit by 15 pitches (an Ovid-Elsie record). He lined eight doubles and finished with 32 hits.
Jayden Panula, Byron, So.
Panula, a sophomore catcher, hit .361 with 22 hits including nine doubles, two triples and a home run. He drove in 17 runs and made just three errors while fielding .970.
Logan Vowell, Corunna, Jr.
Vowell, a second baseman/pitcher, batted .363 with 29 hits and 14 RBIs. He scored 23 runs and stole 12 bases.
Ty Fielder, Durand, Sr.
Fielder, an outfielder, batted .350 with an on-base percentage of .452. He lined 21 hits with 12 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.
Braxton Stenger, Ovid-Elsie, Sr.
Stenger set a single-season school record with 52 stolen bases and finished with a career record of 96 stolen bases over three seasons. The centerfielder batted .324 from the lead-off position with 33 hits and 17 walks. His on-base percentage was .420.
Dominic Garcia, Laingsburg, So.
Garcia batted .350 and the lead-off hitter set a school record for most runs scored in a season (53). He clubbed 35 hits including four doubles and drove in 17 runs. He also registered a 7-2 won-loss record with a 1.24 earned run average.
HONORABLE MENTION
Corbyn Janes, Ovid-Elsie, So., P
Michael Werner, Perry, Jr, UT
Cam Ballard, Laingsburg, Jr., 2B
Brayden Kelley, Durand, So., P
Dawson Kaars, Byron, Jr., INF
Ryan Tolene, Durand, Sr., OF
Corbin Reed, Corunna, Jr., OF
Hugh Doyle, Owosso, Sr., 3B
Hayden Smith, Owosso, 1B
Zach Evon, Owosso, Sr., OF
Ty Olsen, New Lothrop, Jr., P
